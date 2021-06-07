Gigamon Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards During RSA Conference 2021

Gigamon Selected as Market Leader in Network Security and Management in 9th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gigamon, the leader in cloud visibility and analytics, is proud to announce that it has been selected as the Market Leader in Network Security and Management from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine.





With today’s rapidly evolving networks, increasing reliance on cloud workloads, and widely distributed workforces, InfoSec and Incident Response teams often lack visibility into network activity, leaving them unable to detect cyber adversaries with high confidence or respond to attacks efficiently. Gigamon ThreatINSIGHT Guided-SaaS network detection and response (NDR) is the first cloud-native, guided solution purpose-built to address the Security Operations Center (SOC) visibility gaps not covered by SIEM and EDR solutions.

“ This recognition from Cyber Defense Magazine further solidifies the role Gigamon can play in effectively securing an organization’s network,” said Karl Van den Bergh, Chief Marketing Officer at Gigamon. “ Security teams have faced significant challenges this past year, and it’s been our focus to help mitigate rising threat activity by equipping our customers with the proper tools to remain vigilant in their preparation for the next cyber-attack. Through consistent updates to our ThreatINSIGHT solution, and expanded customer support, Gigamon is proud to play a key role in the defense of our customers’ networks.”

Gigamon ThreatINSIGHT accelerates network detection and response (NDR) with a cloud-native platform that provides threat activity detection, and the data and context needed for effective cybersecurity response and investigation in times of unprecedented change. A key feature of the solution is the ability to conduct complete network analysis (physical, virtual, and cloud) resulting in high fidelity threat detection and response, regardless of a network’s complexity.

“ Gigamon embodies three major features that the judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Gigamon is thrilled to be a member of this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

For more information on the efficiency and effectiveness of Gigamon ThreatINSIGHT, read the ESG Technical Review to learn how ESG independently validated the efficacy of the solution.

About Gigamon

Gigamon helps the world’s leading organizations run fast, stay secure and innovate. We provide the industry’s first Guided-SaaS network detection and response (NDR) solution which closes the Security Operations Center (SOC) visibility gap, removes unnecessary distractions and provides expert advisory guidance when it matters most. With visibility into network traffic across their entire hybrid cloud infrastructure, organizations eliminate security blind spots while benefiting from Gigamon security expert guidance, helping improve SOC effectiveness and reducing burnout of their security teams. Gigamon has been awarded over 90 technology patents and enjoys world-class customer satisfaction with more than 4,000 organizations, including over 80 percent of the Fortune 100 and hundreds of government and educational organizations worldwide. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Gigamon operates globally. For the full story on how Gigamon can help you to run fast, stay secure and innovate, please visit www.gigamon.com and follow us on Twitter. and LinkedIn.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s ninth year of honoring global InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for Next Generation InfoSec Solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

