Ghost Autonomy and Pure Storage to Host Joint Session on Accelerating AI Development Data Pipelines for Autonomous Vehicles at Automotive USA 2023

Session to Explore Software’s Critical Role in Modernizing Data Infrastructure and Services for the Automotive Industry

DETROIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ghost Autonomy, a pioneer in scalable autonomy software for consumer cars, today announced that the company’s founder and CEO John Hayes will be speaking on a joint panel at Automotive USA 2023 with Michael Cornwell, Field CTO, Americas at Pure Storage, on how automotive organizations are modernizing data infrastructure and data services to enable high-velocity software development. The event commences on November 8, 2023.





What: Automotive USA is a Reuters event where the industry meets to hear from trailblazing OEMs, cutting-edge solution providers and government agencies to solve various challenges facing the automotive industry today. This year’s event will focus on the new and disruptive technologies that are defining automotive for 2023 including software-defined vehicles, vehicle safety, electrification, and manufacturing and supply chain.

In the workshop titled, “ Collect, Label, Train, Simulate, Validate, and Drive: Accelerating the AI Development Data Pipeline for Autonomous, Software-Defined Vehicles,” Pure Storage and Ghost Autonomy will explore how the pace of evolution of AI is challenging automotive software development teams to re-think their infrastructure and processes to move faster. Attendees will learn how AI is built, including the various stages of the development pipeline; how to optimize the infrastructure and processes behind AI development; and how to train AI models for a competitive advantage.

When: Wednesday, November 8, at 1:05pm EST

Where: Huntington Place, Detroit, USA

Who: John Hayes is CEO and founder of autonomous vehicle software innovator Ghost Autonomy. Prior to Ghost, John founded Pure Storage, taking the company public (PSTG, $11 billion market cap) in 2015. As Pure’s chief architect, he harnessed the consumer industry’s transition to flash storage (including the iPhone and MacBook Air) to reimagine the enterprise data center, inventing blazing fast flash storage solutions now run by the world’s largest cloud and ecommerce providers, financial and healthcare institutions, science and research organizations, and governments. Like Pure, Ghost uses software to achieve near-perfect reliability and re-defines simplicity and efficiency with commodity consumer hardware.

Michael Cornwell serves as the Field CTO of the Americas at Pure Storage. He is a founding engineer of the company and has served in key management roles in the company’s growth. Previously at Microsoft as the general manager of storage technologies for Azure Infrastructure, Michael led the innovation and adoption of new memory and storage technologies across the Azure platform and services. He also led pioneering storage product development at Sun Microsystems and Apple, where he was instrumental in adopting new technologies in Apple products. Michael holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of California at Santa Cruz and has been awarded 68 U.S. patents.

To learn more about Ghost Autonomy, visit https://www.ghostautonomy.com and sign up for Ghost’s mailing list to stay up to date.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) uncomplicates data storage, forever. Pure delivers a cloud experience that empowers every organization to get the most from their data while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure’s commitment to providing true storage as-a-service gives customers the agility to meet changing data needs at speed and scale, whether they are deploying traditional workloads, modern applications, containers, or more. Pure believes it can make a significant impact in reducing data center emissions worldwide through its environmental sustainability efforts, including designing products and solutions that enable customers to reduce their carbon and energy footprint. And with the highest Net Promoter Score in the industry, Pure’s ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com.

About Ghost Autonomy

Ghost makes autonomous driving software for the next generation of consumer cars. It is a software partner to automakers, accelerating new applications of artificial intelligence to help realize the software-defined vehicle. Ghost is pioneering the use of multi-modal large language models (MLLMs) in autonomy. This new software architecture applies the powerful human-like reasoning of large models to the driving task, enabling autonomous vehicles to understand and navigate the long tail of complex driving scenarios, even those never seen before. Ghost was founded in 2017 by John Hayes, who previously co-founded Pure Storage, taking the company public in 2015. Ghost is based in Mountain View, CA with additional offices in Detroit, Dallas and Sydney.

Contacts

Stephanie Floyd



Bhava Communications for Ghost Autonomy



ghost@bhavacom.com

+1 (760) 410-8077