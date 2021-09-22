gGastro EHR 5.0 from Modernizing Medicine® Launches with a New User Experience that Further Speeds up Documentation

Latest version is faster than ever and comes pre-loaded with GI content that helps expedite documentation with suggested coding and custom protocols.

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Modernizing Medicine® announced its fastest Gastroenterology EHR yet with gGastro® 5.0. Speeding up documentation, on average, by up to 20%, gGastro 5.0 helps doctors document patient health records more efficiently and improves staff communications and the patient experience.





The latest platform’s user experience was designed to be highly intuitive, browser-agnostic, and faster than ever. gGastro 5.0 delivers greater efficiencies with documentation by suggesting coding and using custom templates and Quick Notes in the Endoscopy Report Writer that can save gastroenterologists time. Multiple clinicians can document simultaneously and HD photos and video can be uploaded from the majority of modern imaging equipment. Many of our current customers are impressed with gGastro 5.0’s modern, fresh look and enhanced GI-specific workflows.

“As a beta user, gGastro 5.0 shows some key features of improvement over the preceding version,” said Jagdish Patel, MD, Digestive Health Clinic. “The changes incorporated in this version make it easier to navigate and help save time in the process. The UX is more pleasing to the eye, with added colors and improvements in the icons across the EMR. Being able to reliably dictate directly into the chart saves a few precious moments from having to open up the dictation box, and then transferring it into the chart.”

Samuel Gun, DO, FACOI from Tri-County Gastroenterology, commented: “The beauty of having all-in-one gastroenterology software is that it simplifies our processes and reduces redundancies. Having the whole chart accessible in one easy-to-use system is very beneficial for patient care. In addition to increased transparency, I spend less time documenting and more time with patients.”

“Whether moving from room to room in the practice or at the ASC, doing rounds at the hospital, or completing tasks from home, gastroenterologists need the most efficient, mobile, and intuitive EHR that can go the distance,” said Dr. Julie Servoss, Medical Director of Gastroenterology at Modernizing Medicine. “Our mission is to transform the healthcare experience, and with 5.0 we’re taking a significant leap toward improving the user experience for doctors that helps them save time and achieve better outcomes.”

The latest technologies are being deployed in waves reaching all existing Modernizing Medicine gGastro customers throughout the year.

For more information, please visit Modernizing Medicine at modmed Gastroenterology and gGastro 5.0 for ASCs.

