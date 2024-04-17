GFI Integrates AI Capabilities Into Four Core Products

GFI Software’s AI-powered CoPilot Enhances Security and Network Management in MailEssentials, KerioControl, ClearView, and LanGuard

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GFI Software, a leading provider of business-essential software solutions, today announced the integration of its CoPilot AI component into four of its core products. CoPilot amplifies the power of GFI’s solutions, making them more intuitive, efficient, and adaptable to help organizations combat evolving security threats and optimize network performance through the power of AI.





“These AI-powered features deliver tangible, real-world benefits to our customers today,” said Eric Vaughan, CEO of GFI Software. “With GFI’s CoPilot, we’re putting the power of AI into the hands of our users, enabling them to work smarter, faster, and more securely, using our unique advantage powered by our AI-first workforce.”

GFI’s CoPilot is now available across the following GFI Software products:

GFI MailEssentials AI future-proofs your email security, with intelligent rule generation that adapts to your business’s location, industry, and changing compliance needs.

GFI KerioControl AI simplifies system management with advanced Log Insights and Config Optimizer, ensuring optimal network security configurations and providing deeper visibility into network events.

GFI ClearView AI adds AI-driven Traffic Insights, enabling organizations to understand network traffic patterns and optimize network flow thoroughly.

GFI LanGuard AI introduces LAN Insights for enhanced network security and performance monitoring, featuring automated threat detection and response capabilities.

This release marks a significant step forward in GFI’s commitment to continuous innovation. The company is dedicated to developing AI-powered features that will continue to redefine industry standards and help organizations succeed in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

ABOUT GFI SOFTWARE

GFI Software is a leading provider of business-essential software specifically designed for SMBs and MSPs, with a relentless commitment to innovation. GFI serves customers in key industries, driving progress in network management, security, and compliance. From cutting-edge AI capabilities to its groundbreaking, single-pane-of-glass solution, GFI AppManager, GFI consistently explores and advances the latest technologies. Its mission is to empower customers with best-in-class solutions delivered through its global network of dedicated partners.

