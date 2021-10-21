GetSwift to Host Conference Call for Fiscal Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Friday, Oct. 22 at 4:30pm ET

Home Business Wire GetSwift to Host Conference Call for Fiscal Full Year 2021 Financial Results...
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$GSW #deliveryGetSwift Limited (NEO: GSW) (“GetSwift” or the “Company”), a leading provider of last mile SaaS logistics technology, will host a business update conference call on Friday, October 22, 2021 to review its previously-announced financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2021, and discuss the Company’s business initiatives.

GetSwift Chief Executive Officer Bane Hunter, President and Co-Founder Joel MacDonald and Chief Operating Officer Rob Bardunias will host the conference call. Interested shareholders can submit their questions ahead of the call via email to GSW@mzgroup.us and management will answer them during the Q&A period. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the company’s website here.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date:

Friday, October 22, 2021

Time:

4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. PT

Toll Free dial-in number U.S. and Canada:

1-877-407-4018

Toll Free dial-in number Australia:

1 800 687 004

Toll/International dial-in number:

1-201-689-8471

Conference ID:

13723504

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at +1 (949) 491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146662 and via the investor relations section of the company’s website here.

A replay of the call will be available for one month following the conference.

Toll Free Replay Number:

1-844-512-2921

International Replay Number:

1-412-317-6671

Replay ID:

13723504

About GetSwift Limited

Technology to Optimize Global Delivery Logistics

GetSwift is a technology and services company that offers a suite of software products and services focused on business and logistics automation, data management and analysis, communications, information security, and infrastructure optimization and also includes ecommerce and marketplace ordering, workforce management, data analytics and augmentation, business intelligence, route optimization, cash management, task management shift management, asset tracking, real-time alerts, cloud communications, and communications infrastructure (collectively, the “GetSwift Offering”). The GetSwift Offering is used by public and private sector clients across industries and jurisdictions for their respective logistics, communications, information security, and infrastructure projects and operations.

GSW is headquartered in New York and its common shares are listed for trading on the NEO Exchange under the symbol “GSW”.

For further background, please visit www.getswift.co.

Contacts

U.S. Investor Relations
Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President – MZ North America

Direct: 949-491-8235

GSW@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

Company Investor Relations:
investors@getswift.co

