Get the Scoop on Chiplet Market Research

Chiplet Summit Partners with Yole Group to Offer the Latest Results

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chiplet Summit announces Yole Group as its market research partner for its first annual event. The Summit will occur on January 24-26 at the Doubletree San Jose. Yole Group will analyze the chiplet market and cover both short and long-term trends.

Analysts Tom Hackenberg and John Lorenz will present a “Market Research Update” in the leadoff plenary on “Chiplets: Where We Are Today”. Yole will also head an expert table, discuss market trends in the closing panel, and provide a market overview for the tutorial on “Developing Drop-in Chiplets”.

Chiplet Summit will cover the latest architectures, development platforms, and applications. It will include pre-conference seminars, keynotes, annual updates, and paper and panel sessions. It will cover all aspects of chiplet development, including design, interconnect, power and thermal analysis, packaging, integration, and test. It will also describe new methods such as 3D heterogeneous integration and wafer-level, 2.5D, and 3D packaging.

“Current market research is vital for chiplet designers,” said Chuck Sobey, Summit General Chair. “They must know which products are succeeding, how demand will change, and what customers want. Yole Group is a leader in providing critical data for industry participants. We are glad to have them add a key dimension to our event.”

“I am pleased to join the first Chiplet Summit,“ said Tom Hackenberg. “Chiplets can make very large chips cheaper and faster to produce. They allow designers to include off-the-shelf IP, proven work in older processes, and analog designs. The technology is making great strides with Intel, AMD, Google, NVIDIA, and TSMC among its early supporters.”

About Chiplet Summit:

Chiplet Summit showcases the emerging chiplet market. It features the people who are using chiplets in designs for processors, communications chips, and AI devices. The Summit is a product of Semper Technologies.

About Yole Group:

Yole Group is an analyst firm specializing in strategic analysis of markets, supply chains, and semiconductor technology. They help clients understand markets, technology, and the industry. The company provides regular analyses and advice in strategic marketing and technology planning. For more information, go to yolegroup.com.

