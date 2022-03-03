Get Microsoft 365 Under Control with CoreView, Now Available through Azure Marketplace

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NowItsUnderControl–CoreView today announced it is now the first and only Microsoft 365 Management Platform available for purchase via the trusted Azure Marketplace, allowing IT teams to purchase CoreView through Microsoft. The move will simplify procurement and let new customers get started faster so they can get Microsoft 365 under control, realize the full value of Microsoft 365, gain full oversight of their environment, and move at full speed.

With the rise of remote and hybrid work, IT teams around the world are struggling to keep up with constantly changing demands. At the same time, productivity tools such as Microsoft Teams and SharePoint are even more critical to how work gets done. Adding to the chaos, employee turnover is higher than ever before. Microsoft Teams sprawl, continual onboarding and offboarding of employees, and increased security threats can leave IT teams overwhelmed and their environments more chaotic than ever.

CoreView helps IT teams reduce the chaos, enabling them to delegate perfect permissions, automate repetitive tasks, and secure one of their most important IT assets through continuous monitoring and compliance.

“At CoreView, we eat, sleep, and breathe Microsoft 365,” says Shawn Lankton, CEO. “We’re pleased to be deepening our relationship with Microsoft by bringing the power of CoreView to the Azure Marketplace. This helps our customers purchase more easily, find budget faster, and purchase with confidence.”

For customers with Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitments (MACCs), the cost of CoreView can be fully applied against their commitment, helping them fulfill their contracts as well as making use of existing budget allocations.

To request a “health check” of your current Microsoft 365 environment, see CoreView in action in your tenant, and learn best practices, visit https://www.coreview.com/health-check.

About CoreView

CoreView stops the chaos and gets Microsoft 365 under control. The CoreView Microsoft 365 Management Platform helps IT teams get the full value from Microsoft 365, gain full oversight of their environment, and move at full speed. More than 10 million users and the world’s largest organizations rely on CoreView to craft perfect privileges, eliminate wasted licenses, drive adoption, and automate repetitive tasks. A Microsoft Gold Partner, CoreView is Co-Sell Prioritized and available on the Azure Marketplace. CoreView | Now It’s Under Control.

