Home Business Wire Get Microsoft 365 Under Control with CoreView, Now Available through Azure Marketplace
Business Wire

Get Microsoft 365 Under Control with CoreView, Now Available through Azure Marketplace

di Business Wire

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NowItsUnderControl–CoreView today announced it is now the first and only Microsoft 365 Management Platform available for purchase via the trusted Azure Marketplace, allowing IT teams to purchase CoreView through Microsoft. The move will simplify procurement and let new customers get started faster so they can get Microsoft 365 under control, realize the full value of Microsoft 365, gain full oversight of their environment, and move at full speed.

With the rise of remote and hybrid work, IT teams around the world are struggling to keep up with constantly changing demands. At the same time, productivity tools such as Microsoft Teams and SharePoint are even more critical to how work gets done. Adding to the chaos, employee turnover is higher than ever before. Microsoft Teams sprawl, continual onboarding and offboarding of employees, and increased security threats can leave IT teams overwhelmed and their environments more chaotic than ever.

CoreView helps IT teams reduce the chaos, enabling them to delegate perfect permissions, automate repetitive tasks, and secure one of their most important IT assets through continuous monitoring and compliance.

“At CoreView, we eat, sleep, and breathe Microsoft 365,” says Shawn Lankton, CEO. “We’re pleased to be deepening our relationship with Microsoft by bringing the power of CoreView to the Azure Marketplace. This helps our customers purchase more easily, find budget faster, and purchase with confidence.”

For customers with Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitments (MACCs), the cost of CoreView can be fully applied against their commitment, helping them fulfill their contracts as well as making use of existing budget allocations.

To request a “health check” of your current Microsoft 365 environment, see CoreView in action in your tenant, and learn best practices, visit https://www.coreview.com/health-check.

About CoreView

CoreView stops the chaos and gets Microsoft 365 under control. The CoreView Microsoft 365 Management Platform helps IT teams get the full value from Microsoft 365, gain full oversight of their environment, and move at full speed. More than 10 million users and the world’s largest organizations rely on CoreView to craft perfect privileges, eliminate wasted licenses, drive adoption, and automate repetitive tasks. A Microsoft Gold Partner, CoreView is Co-Sell Prioritized and available on the Azure Marketplace. CoreView | Now It’s Under Control.

Contacts

CoreView
Sadie Peterson Hattan

VP, Marketing

Phone: 770-637-5024

Email: Sadie.Peterson@CoreView.com

Articoli correlati

NICE Launches NTR-X Compliance Recording and Capture for Zoom

Business Wire Business Wire -
As firms accelerate their digital transformation, NICE and NTR-X provide compliance recording coverage for all types of communications including...
Continua a leggere

Webinar Series: NextGen Broadcast – Advanced Emergency Information

Business Wire Business Wire -
Consecutive Tuesdays -- March 15, 22, 29 1:00 PM EST HUNT VALLEY, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ONE Media 3.0, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s subsidiary...
Continua a leggere

Hyperscience Appoints Interim CEO

Business Wire Business Wire -
The company completed a reorganization to align its people and structure more closely with its corporate strategy NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyperscience,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

NICE Launches NTR-X Compliance Recording and Capture for Zoom

Business Wire