Get It Now! Opens Store in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin

BEAVER DAM, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Get It Now! Store Manager, Scott Poplawski, and his sales team are pleased to offer the residents of Beaver Dam an option when it comes to acquiring ownership of high-quality furniture, appliances, electronics and computers.

The new Get It Now! store is located at 1742 N Spring St. in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. To welcome Get It Now! to its new neighborhood, members of the Beaver Dam community are invited to attend a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 12-2 p.m. CST. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will also take place on Friday, Jan. 21, at approximately 11:30 a.m. CST, and the public will have the opportunity to shop the store’s merchandise.

In conjunction with the grand opening ceremony, Get It Now! will be giving away an LG 86” Smart TV, valued at $1,899.99. To enter, simply visit the store during the grand opening. No purchase is necessary.

As a part of Get It Now!’s mission to give back to those in need, the new store will contribute $1,000 to United Way of Dodge County, a local nonprofit who works to improve the lives of Dodge County residents by mobilizing and empowering the caring power of the community.

Get It Now!, part of the Rent-A-Center, Inc. family, operates 28 locations in the state of Wisconsin. This Beaver Dam location will be open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The company’s omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.

