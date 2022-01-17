Germany Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Markets, Statistics and Analyses Report 2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Germany – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Germany’s MNOs closing 3G networks

With one of Europe’s largest telecom markets, Germany hosts a number of significant operators which offer effective competition in the mobile and broadband sectors. Telekom Deutschland remains the dominant provider in the fixed-line segment, though there is increasing competition from operators including freenet, Vodafone Germany, and Telefonica Germany, each of which is making use of regulatory measures aimed at facilitating wholesale network access to provide fibre-based broadband services.

The German mobile market is driven by mobile data, with the number of mobile broadband subscribers having increased rapidly in recent years. With LTE now effectively universally available, considerable progress has recently been made in building out 5G networks. Telekom’s 5G service provided about 80% population coverage by March 2021. This was expected to be increased to 90% coverage by the end of the year.

This report introduces the key aspects of the German telecom market, providing data on the country’s fixed network infrastructure as well as key regulatory developments including the status of interconnection, local loop unbundling, number portability, and carrier preselection.

The report also covers the mobile voice and data sectors, including an overview of the main operators and their strategies for dealing with competition and emerging technologies, also an assessment of recent regulatory developments and spectrum auctions. In addition, the report analyses the fixed and wireless broadband markets, together with subscriber forecasts and an assessment of developments with related technologies such as FttP, DOCSIS3.1 and powerline broadband.

The publisher notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus continues to have a significant impact on production and supply chains globally. During the coming year the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may be postponed or slowed down in some countries.

On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, will offset such pressures. In many markets the net effect should be a steady though reduced increased in subscriber growth.

Although it is challenging to predict and interpret the long-term impacts of the crisis as it develops, these have been acknowledged in the industry forecasts contained in this report.

The report also covers the responses of the telecom operators as well as government agencies and regulators as they react to the crisis to ensure that citizens can continue to make optimum use of telecom services. This can be reflected in subsidy schemes and the promotion of tele-health and tele-education, among other solutions.

Key Developments:

Unsere Grune Glasfaser joint venture starts building 50,000km wholesale fibre access network;

Regulator approves four-year termination rates to 2023, sets reduced MTRs through to 2022;

Telekom Deutschland launches standalone 5G service;

Additional security measures applied to 5G network components;

Telefonica Germany reports 98% LTE coverage;

Vodafone Germany to extend its 1Gb/s service to 25 million premises by 2022;

NetCologne rolls out 1Gb/s service in Cologne;

EWE to invest more than 1 billion in fibre-based infrastructure to 2026;

Companies mentioned in this report:

Telekom Deutschland

Freenet

BT Global Services

Tele2 Germany

Telefonica Germany

Vodafone Germany

E-Plus

CallMobile

QSC

Kabel BW

Kabel Deutschland

Unitymedia

PrimaCom

The Cloud

Energie Baden-Wurttemberg

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key statistics

2 Regional European Market Comparison

2.1 Europe Telecom Maturity Index by tier

2.2 TMI versus GDP

2.3 Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

2.4 Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

3 Covid-19 and its impact on the telecom sector

3.1 Economic considerations and responses

3.2 Subscribers

3.3 Infrastructure

4 Telecommunications market

4.1 Recent developments

4.2 Historical overview

5 Regulatory environment

5.1 Historical overview

5.2 Regulatory authority

5.3 Fixed-line developments

5.4 Mobile market developments

6 Mobile market

6.1 Market analysis

6.2 Mobile statistics

6.3 Mobile infrastructure

6.4 Major mobile operators

6.5 Mobile content and applications

7 Fixed-line broadband market

7.1 Introduction and statistical overview

7.2 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

7.3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

7.4 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

7.5 Other fixed broadband services

8 Fixed network operators

8.1 Market overview

8.2 Telekom Deutschland (Telekom)

8.3 Vodafone Germany

8.4 Freenet

8.5 Tele2 Germany

8.6 Telefonica Germany

9 Telecommunications infrastructure

9.1 National telecom network

9.2 International infrastructure

9.3 Smart infrastructure

10 Appendix Historic data

