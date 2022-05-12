Home Business Wire Germany Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2022 Featuring Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone Germany, O2...
Germany Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2022 Featuring Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone Germany, O2 Germany (Telefonica Germany), 1&1 Drillisch, Freenet, & Sky Germany – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Germany Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Germany Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Germany today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2026.

The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

Scope

  • The overall telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Germany will grow at a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026, to reach US$51.2 billion by 2026
  • Mobile data service revenues will grow at a CAGR of 5.4% over 2021-2026, supported by rising mobile internet subscriptions, growing adoption of relatively high ARPU 5G services, and increasing mobile data ARPU over the forecast period
  • Fixed broadband service revenue will increase at a CAGR of 1.4% over 2021-2026, supported by steady growth in fixed wireless subscriptions and robust growth in fiber lines on the back of fiber rollouts by operators and government initiatives to expand gigabit broadband coverage in the country

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

  • Demographic and macroeconomic context in Germany
  • The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations
  • Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets
  • The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments
  • Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets
  • Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook

Key Topics Covered:

  • Market highlights
  • Demographic, macroeconomic, and regulatory context
  • Demographic and macroeconomic context
  • Regulatory context
  • Telecom market outlook
  • Total telecom service revenue
  • Mobile services market
  • Fixed services market
  • Pay-TV service market
  • Competitive landscape and company snapshots
  • Competitive landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Deutsche Telekom
  • Vodafone Germany
  • O2 Germany (Telefonica Germany)
  • 1&1 Drillisch AG
  • Freenet
  • Sky Germany

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pd4jto

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

