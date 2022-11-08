German Firms Start Adapting to Rapid Changes in Work

Work-from-home experiences have forced enterprises to explore digital transformation for hybrid work modes that productively engage employees, ISG Provider Lens™ report says

FRANKFURT, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$III #DigitalServiceDesk–Ways of working in Germany have entered a state of constant change due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in digitalization, making digital transformation to improve employee experience increasingly essential, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work — Services and Solutions report for Germany finds that while the pandemic forced German enterprises to review the importance of in-office work, employers and employees in many companies may still be at odds over remote and hybrid work. With industry research showing that more than one-quarter of German companies will consider removing work-at-home options and many employees say they will quit if forced to return to the office, enterprises need to find ways to preserve company culture as work practices change.

“German employers are facing strong demand for hybrid work modes that combine the best of remote and in-office experiences,” said Iain Fisher, ISG’s global Future of Work lead. “They are beginning to approach digital work with a focus on outcomes, managing the state of work instead of where it takes place.”

Enterprises implementing hybrid collaboration methods in Germany face the additional requirement that workplaces regularly adapt to changing laws and industry-specific guidelines, such as GDPR and operating rules set by BaFin, the German financial regulator.

As in other countries, generational change in the workplace also poses an ongoing challenge to employers in Germany, the report says. While retiring Baby Boomers are creating a gap in the workforce, with many of their positions proving difficult to fill, Generation Z is coming on board expecting digitally enabled work flexibility instead of a return to pre-pandemic practices. This generation also favors employers that align with their values and beliefs, which further changes the game for retaining and engaging the best workers.

German enterprises seeking to modernize their digital workplaces are considering workplace consulting services to develop comprehensive strategies and managed services to enhance end-user experiences and ensure enterprise data is protected, ISG says. These services are being integrated into broad-based initiatives, often combined with automated, predictive workplace support services and advanced employee experience services that target distinct worker personas.

“Digital workplace initiatives are being carried out as part of companywide business and digital transformations,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “The market for engagements focused solely on technology or end-user computing is shrinking.”

The report also explores other workplace trends in Germany, including the adoption of employee community apps to extend corporate culture into the digital realm and the growing interest in virtual reality for uses such as onboarding.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work — Services and Solutions report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 30 providers across four quadrants: Workplace Strategy Transformation Services, Managed Workplace Services — End User Technology, Digital Service Desk and Workplace Support Services, and Managed Employee Experience Services.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, Computacenter, Fujitsu, HCL and Unisys as Leaders in all four quadrants. It names Bechtle, Cancom and Wipro as Leaders in three quadrants each. Deutsche Telekom is named as a Leader in two quadrants, and Getronics and Infosys are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Bechtle, Cancom, Computacenter, Fujitsu and Unisys.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work — Services and Solutions report for Germany is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

