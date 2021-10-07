GeoWealth Adds Franklin Templeton Models to Its Platform

Multi-asset solutions will support and further the adoption of third-party investment offerings by RIAs

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Advisors—GeoWealth, a modern turnkey asset management program (TAMP) built for advisors, today announces the availability of Franklin Templeton Model Portfolios, on its platform. GeoWealth’s open-architecture platform supports both advisor-managed and third-party model portfolios, enabling RIAs to achieve and maintain scale while delivering custom solutions to investors.

The multi-asset model portfolios are managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions (FTIS) and represent their best thinking in model portfolio construction and underlying fund selection. The models are managed to help RIAs on the GeoWealth platform to build, implement, and maintain portfolios attuned to client risk profiles across asset class, style, sector, and region with the end goal of producing superior risk-adjusted returns.

The Franklin Templeton Core Multi-Manager Model series include eight target allocation portfolios as well as an “Alternative Completion” model, for advisors seeking the benefit of liquid alternatives in client portfolios. The Franklin Templeton Core Multi-Manager series allocates to a well-regarded mix of underlying funds from Franklin Templeton’s specialist investment managers as well as third-party active managers. The models utilize a mix of active and passive vehicles to achieve desired portfolio exposures in a cost-efficient manner.

“Today’s investors are seeking diversification and proper risk management to reach their financial goals,” said Colin Falls, President of GeoWealth. “At the same time, RIAs enjoy the power of choice and the ability to build models as they see fit, given an investor’s appetite for risk. Our purpose-built platform provides the flexibility for advisors to blend advisor-managed and third-party models in the RIA way, maintaining control, branding, and customization.”

FTIS manages $137B in assets (as of June 30, 2021), specializing in strategic asset allocation and tactical positioning, fundamental and quantitative research, active integration, and risk management. ​Franklin Templeton has been managing multi-asset portfolios for more than 70 years and has been delivering custom model portfolios since 1999. Today, FTIS constructs customized model portfolios for a variety of investor goals and objectives. The Multi-Manager Core Allocation models are the most popular model series from FTIS.

“As markets will always present new challenges, contemporary advisors realize that they need modern, efficient investment solutions,” said Tyler Porterfield, SVP & Head of Private Wealth Platforms at Franklin Templeton. “Partnering with firms like GeoWealth that are focused on meeting advisors’ technology, investment management, and back-office needs helps us in our continual effort toward delivering better choice and outcomes for advisors and their clients via diversification across asset classes and approaches.”

About GeoWealth

GeoWealth is a turnkey asset management platform (TAMP) and financial technology solution with more than $15B in platform assets and over $6B in AUM, built specifically for the needs of modern RIAs. Serving more than 900 independent advisors, GeoWealth’s user-friendly, cost-efficient, integrated technology enables advisors to access a diversified lineup of model portfolios and fully offload mid- and back-office responsibilities, including performance reporting, billing, portfolio accounting and more. Via its customizable open-architecture platform, GeoWealth enables breakaway advisors and firms to grow faster and serve clients more efficiently. For more information about GeoWealth, visit us at geowealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the Company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and over $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of August 31, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

