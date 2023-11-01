Home Business Wire Geospace Technologies Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call
Business Wire

Geospace Technologies Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call

di Business Wire

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#energyexploration–Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ: GEOS) today announced that it will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results on Thursday, November 16, 2023 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Geospace has scheduled a conference call for Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central).


WHAT:

Geospace Technologies Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results Conference Call

WHEN:

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central)

HOW:

Live via phone – U.S. participants can dial toll-free (800) 225-9448. International participants can dial (203) 518-9848. Please reference the Geospace Technologies conference ID: GEOSQ423 prior to the start of the conference call. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available for approximately 60 days and may be accessed through the Investor Relations page on the Geospace.com website.

ABOUT GEOSPACE:

Geospace Technologies is a global technology and instrumentation manufacturer specializing in vibration sensing and highly ruggedized products which serve energy, industrial, government, and commercial customers worldwide. The company’s products blend engineering expertise with advanced analytic software to optimize energy exploration, enhance national and homeland security, empower water utility and property managers, and streamline electronic printing solutions. With over four decades of excellence, Geospace’s more than 500 employees across the world are dedicated to engineering and technical quality. Geospace is traded on the U.S. NASDAQ stock exchange as GEOS. For more information, visit www.Geospace.com.

Contacts

Caroline Kempf

ckempf@geospace.com
321.341.9305

Articoli correlati

Electronic Arts Reports Strong Q2 FY24 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company exceeds expectations on the strength of EA SPORTS portfolio; Successfully launches EA SPORTS FC 24REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electronic...
Continua a leggere

Asana to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform, announced today that it will release financial...
Continua a leggere

Altice USA Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Second Quarter of Improved Broadband Net Adds Year-over-Year Acceleration in Mobile Line Net Adds, Achieving Third Quarter of Mobile Line...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php