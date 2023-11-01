Geospace Technologies Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#energyexploration–Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ: GEOS) today announced that it will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results on Thursday, November 16, 2023 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Geospace has scheduled a conference call for Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central).





WHAT:

Geospace Technologies Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results Conference Call

WHEN:

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central)

HOW:

Live via phone – U.S. participants can dial toll-free (800) 225-9448. International participants can dial (203) 518-9848. Please reference the Geospace Technologies conference ID: GEOSQ423 prior to the start of the conference call. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available for approximately 60 days and may be accessed through the Investor Relations page on the Geospace.com website.

