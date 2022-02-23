GeoPoint Surveying Acquires Subsurface Utility Company, Find It First

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#crewculture—GeoPoint Surveying is proud to announce the acquisition of Find It First Locating Service, Inc. to its Subsurface Utility Locating division and growing corporate footprint in the southeast U.S.

As part of the purchase, GeoPoint will assume responsibility for the “Sunshine 8-1-1 Call Before You Dig” contract with the Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative, a contract awarded originally to Find It First’s owner, Marie Mancuso. Mancuso and eight additional employees will transition to the GeoPoint team to support the expanding project schedule and add breadth to the company’s experience with private utility locating and concrete scanning. The group will continue to work from their Hudson, FL location, giving GeoPoint added geographic flexibility in the growing communities of Pasco County.

“The team at Find It First has a ton of experience,” said Michael Wolf, Director of GeoPoint’s Subsurface Utility Location division. “We are excited to get them onboard and collaborate with them to enhance GeoPoint’s standard setting service in the subsurface utility locating space.”

GeoPoint and Find It First have been interacting with each other for the last several years, working alongside one another on large projects and referring applicable business along the way. The idea of purchasing Find It First developed organically until the timing became ideal.

“Find It First has a great reputation and book of business,” said David Williams, President of GeoPoint Surveying. “When the opportunity to bring their team onboard became available, we were excited to be able to grow GeoPoint’s footprint and add their valuable team to ours.”

Awarded the ‘Best Places to Work’ and ‘Fast 50’ top growing companies by the Tampa Bay Business Journal, GeoPoint has developed a premier reputation in the Florida survey industry because of its exceptionally high performing staff, and access to forward-thinking technology and leading-edge equipment.

One of the largest land surveying companies in the Southeast, GeoPoint Surveying, Inc. provides standard-setting survey services including subsurface utility location, remote sensing/LiDAR, construction support and land development services, hydrographic surveys and geographic information systems for residential, commercial, energy, industrial, and various other public and private projects. GeoPoint is licensed in Florida and Texas, and currently has six offices located in Tampa (2), Orlando, West Palm Beach, Panama City Beach and Hudson.

