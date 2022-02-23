Home Business Wire GeoPoint Surveying Acquires Subsurface Utility Company, Find It First
Business Wire

GeoPoint Surveying Acquires Subsurface Utility Company, Find It First

di Business Wire

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#crewcultureGeoPoint Surveying is proud to announce the acquisition of Find It First Locating Service, Inc. to its Subsurface Utility Locating division and growing corporate footprint in the southeast U.S.

As part of the purchase, GeoPoint will assume responsibility for the “Sunshine 8-1-1 Call Before You Dig” contract with the Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative, a contract awarded originally to Find It First’s owner, Marie Mancuso. Mancuso and eight additional employees will transition to the GeoPoint team to support the expanding project schedule and add breadth to the company’s experience with private utility locating and concrete scanning. The group will continue to work from their Hudson, FL location, giving GeoPoint added geographic flexibility in the growing communities of Pasco County.

“The team at Find It First has a ton of experience,” said Michael Wolf, Director of GeoPoint’s Subsurface Utility Location division. “We are excited to get them onboard and collaborate with them to enhance GeoPoint’s standard setting service in the subsurface utility locating space.”

GeoPoint and Find It First have been interacting with each other for the last several years, working alongside one another on large projects and referring applicable business along the way. The idea of purchasing Find It First developed organically until the timing became ideal.

“Find It First has a great reputation and book of business,” said David Williams, President of GeoPoint Surveying. “When the opportunity to bring their team onboard became available, we were excited to be able to grow GeoPoint’s footprint and add their valuable team to ours.”

Awarded the ‘Best Places to Work’ and ‘Fast 50’ top growing companies by the Tampa Bay Business Journal, GeoPoint has developed a premier reputation in the Florida survey industry because of its exceptionally high performing staff, and access to forward-thinking technology and leading-edge equipment.

One of the largest land surveying companies in the Southeast, GeoPoint Surveying, Inc. provides standard-setting survey services including subsurface utility location, remote sensing/LiDAR, construction support and land development services, hydrographic surveys and geographic information systems for residential, commercial, energy, industrial, and various other public and private projects. GeoPoint is licensed in Florida and Texas, and currently has six offices located in Tampa (2), Orlando, West Palm Beach, Panama City Beach and Hudson.

Contacts

September Wilkerson

GeoPoint Surveying, Inc.

Mobile: (904) 563-4036

Office: (813) 248-8888

september@geopointsurvey.com
geopointsurvey.com

Articoli correlati

Grain Management-Backed Y-COM Welcomes David Schoenberger as CFO

Business Wire Business Wire -
Schoenberger brings decades of executive financial management experience in the telecommunications industry MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Young’s Communications, LLC (“Y-COM” or the...
Continua a leggere

TransPerfect Music City Bowl Sets Record with $32 Million of Total Economic Impact for Nashville

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK & NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today...
Continua a leggere

Varos Emerges from Stealth with $4M Seed Round to Revolutionize Competitive Analytics and Break Data Silos

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Varos, a data sharing platform helping companies compare their KPIs to their peers,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Grain Management-Backed Y-COM Welcomes David Schoenberger as CFO

Business Wire