GeoLinks, DoubleRadius Announce a Strategic Commercial Partnership and a Joint Microwave Equipment and Spectrum Offering Using the GeoLinks National 29-31GHz LMDS Spectrum

CAMARILLO, Calif. & INDIAN TRAIL, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wireless Broadband Service Providers and other wireline operators including the nation’s electric utilities will now have access to a new offering to accelerate efforts to deploy fixed wireless access broadband networks using licensed spectrum.

GeoLinks is the nation’s largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 29-31GHz band (29.5-31.3GHz) throughout the contiguous United States. GeoLinks is a provisional winner of over 250M USD of RDOF funds and over 80M USD in the CAFII Program. It acquired the LMDS licenses from Verizon in early 2021 and will use the assets in strategic locations throughout its core network and expansion markets for Gigabit broadband access as the company grows the GeoLinks brand.

DoubleRadius is a distributor of microwave broadband equipment in unlicensed, lightly licensed, and licensed bands and recently celebrated its 20th year in business. DoubleRadius has been nominated as Master Distributor of the equipment that GeoLinks has commissioned with manufacturers to work within its 29-31GHz spectrum. This includes point to multipoint solutions from Curvalux, Cambridge Broadband Networks, Intracom Telecom, and Globtel. It also includes high-capacity point-to-point products from SAF, Ceragon, and others.

“We are excited about the opportunity to extend to other service providers reasonably priced economics to access licensed spectrum,” said GeoLinks President & COO Ryan Adams. “Working with the great team from DoubleRadius will add significant value to that effort. Combining the cost-effective coverage potential and low latency, high-capacity capabilities of the spectrum, with DoubleRadius supplied hardware will allow broadband operators quick access to long term leases, with a one-stop transactional experience.”

“This go-to-market strategy with GeoLinks will enable us to expand our existing market leadership into the licensed millimeter wave spectrum segment, which is poised for growth,” said Gerry Ford, President, DoubleRadius. “We look forward to working closely with GeoLinks and the wide body of microwave equipment manufacturers who have stepped forward to provide broadband backhaul and access products that will enable this licensed spectrum to be used quickly in many US markets.”

With a vast network in California serving critical infrastructure and anchor institutions, GeoLinks will utilize this very LMDS spectrum to provide Gigabit level speeds to both businesses and residential customers. To date, this spectrum has been widely unaffordable and often inaccessible. The announcement today of this spectrum and hardware partnership will change the destiny of the LMDS band, by enabling many additional forward-thinking Wireless ISP’s, municipalities, and utilities to enter the licensed spectrum landscape.

GeoLinks is open to multi-year leases and will entertain pay as you grow models. As a company that grew from the ground up, GeoLinks recognizes how important licensed spectrum is for the delivery of Gigabit broadband services and the differentiation licensed spectrum provides to network security and quality of service. Double Radius will facilitate on the front line both spectrum leasing and the sale of microwave broadband equipment in this new partnership.

About GeoLinks

GeoLinks is one of the nation’s leading telecommunications companies, nationally recognized for its innovative Internet and Hosted Voice solutions. Headquartered in Southern California and ranked on Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America three-years running, GeoLinks delivers Enterprise-Grade Internet, Digital Voice, SD-WAN, Cloud On-ramping, Layer 2 Transport, and both Public and Private Turnkey Network Construction expertly tailored for businesses and Anchor Institutions nationwide.

More information on the company can be found at www.GeoLinks.com.

About DoubleRadius

Founded in 2001, DoubleRadius has been helping companies build better wireless and Wi-Fi networks across North and South America. It relies on strong partnerships with leading wireless manufacturers to support service providers and enterprise business customers. Offering design, engineering, and technical support services, it is a leading boutique value-added distributor equally to industry customers and experienced resellers. DoubleRadius’ customer base includes companies spanning the telecommunications, energy, hospitality, education, Federal/State, municipal and residential ISP verticals.

For more information, visit: www.DoubleRadius.com

