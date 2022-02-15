Home Business Wire Genuv Teams With Aiforia to Create an AI-Powered Version of its ATRIVIEW®...
Genuv Teams With Aiforia to Create an AI-Powered Version of its ATRIVIEW® Drug Screening Platform

ATRIVIEW® AI Platform Enables Faster and More Consistent Screening of Molecules That Demonstrate Neuroprotective and Neurogenerative Effects

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Genuv, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on innovative drug discovery for central nervous system disorders and developing advanced antibody therapies, announced an agreement with the medical technology company Aiforia Technologies Plc, to add Aiforia’s AI deep learning for medical image analysis to its ATRIVIEW® discovery platform.

The new version, ATRIVIEW® AI, will seamlessly incorporate Aiforia’s deep learning artificial intelligence technology to speed and automate image analysis within Genuv’s ATRIVIEW® drug discovery platform. ATRIVIEW® AI will enable faster drug discovery and simultaneous analysis of multiple biomarkers.

“Aiforia is helping Genuv bring the power of deep learning artificial intelligence to our unique ATRIVIEW® drug discovery platform,” said Sungho Han, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Genuv. “The additional speed will enable Genuv and our partners to bring more drug candidates to the clinic more quickly.”

ATRIVIEW® is Genuv’s proprietary drug discovery platform. It is used to screen both existing drugs and new substances for neuroprotective and neurogenerative effects. Genuv’s lead drug candidate, SNR1611, was discovered with ATRIVIEW®. SNR1611 has been shown to restore CNS functions in preclinical models of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Alzheimer’s Disease. It is now being studied in a Phase1/2a clinical trial for ALS.

Aiforia’s image analysis tools are used by many major pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, including Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim, AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers Squibb, to help translate images into discoveries, decisions and diagnoses. Aiforia frees scientists and researchers from laborious manual tasks such as counting individual cells in diagnostic images.

The partnership with Genuv marks the first time Aiforia’s technology is being used in neuroscience drug discovery for neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS and Alzheimer’s disease.

“We’re excited to help Genuv extend the capabilities of the remarkable ATRIVIEW® platform with the help of our powerful, deep learning technology,” said Jukka Tapaninen, CEO of Aiforia Technologies Plc. “Aiforia brings increased efficiency and precision to medical image analysis in fields including neuroscience. ATRIVIEW® is a powerful approach to the enormous unmet need in neurodegenerative diseases and we are humbled to be a part of this collaboration.”

ABOUT GENUV

Genuv Inc. is a leader in discovering drugs for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and advanced antibody therapies. The ATRIVIEW® drug screening platform uses cell phenotypic and biomarker analyses to discover substances for the development of neurodegenerative disease treatment. The company’s SHINE MOUSE® and NuvoMabTM platform generate antibodies with superior affinity, solubility, and stability. Based in Seoul, Korea, Genuv launched its first clinical trial in Korea in 2020. Genuv uses scientific imagination and unique platform technologies to overcome the challenges in debilitating diseases. Learn more at www.genuv.com.

ABOUT ATRIVIEW® and ATRIVIEW® AI

ATRIVIEW® AI is the next generation of ATRIVIEW®, Genuv’s proprietary CNS drug screening platform. ATRIVIEW® technology helps Genuv and its partners to discover CNS drug candidates that preserve homeostasis in the brain and induce adult neuronal stem cells to develop into neurons. Genuv believes that neuroprotection and neurogenesis are key to treating Alzheimer’s Disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Lou Gehrig’s disease), and other neurodegenerative diseases. Compared to ATRIVIEW®, ATRIVIEW® AI uses fewer resources to process large quantities of data generated during screening, speeding the discovery of drug candidate hits. ATRIVIEW® and ATRIVIEW® AI explore the full spectrum of screened substances for potential use as CNS drugs candidates.

ABOUT AIFORIA TECHNOLOGIES PLC

Aiforia equips pathologists and scientists in preclinical and clinical labs with powerful deep learning artificial intelligence software for translating images into discoveries, decisions, and diagnoses. The cloud based Aiforia products and services aim to escalate the efficiency and precision of medical image analysis beyond current capabilities, across a variety of fields from oncology to neuroscience and more. Find out more at aiforia.com.

Contacts

MEDIA
Jeffrey Krasner

Slowey McManus Communications

Jeff@KrasnerHealth.com
+1 (617) 840-9806

