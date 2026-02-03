Genspark Uses Twilio to Power Global AI Calling “Call for Me” Agent

Twilio Programmable Voice enables Genspark's AI agent to place real-time calls on behalf of users worldwide, automating real-world tasks, including customer service inquiries, across 40+ countries with multilingual support

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genspark, the all-in-one AI workspace for 1B+ global knowledge workers, today announced that Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today's leading brands, is powering its Call for Me AI agent with Twilio Programmable Voice. By leveraging Twilio's global voice connectivity, Genspark enables users to delegate phone call-based tasks to AI, breaking down language barriers, reducing wait times, and turning intent into action at scale.

Call for Me is an AI agent for individuals that completes phone-call tasks end-to-end—covering everyday personal errands and business-critical workflows like customer service inquiries.

From Text to Action: AI That Makes the Call

Unlike traditional AI platforms focused solely on text generation, Genspark was built to help AI take action in the real world. Its Call for Me AI agent makes outbound phone calls, communicates directly with businesses or individuals, and captures structured summaries of those conversations to users—eliminating the friction of manual calling for routine tasks.

Twilio Programmable Voice provides the real-time, reliable communications layer that enables the Call for Me agent to conduct multilingual conversations, scale internationally, and execute complex workflows such as booking appointments, managing reservations, gathering information, and resolving customer service inquiries. Users simply describe their intent, and the AI agent handles the entire phone interaction on their behalf.

"There's a huge amount of work that still lives behind phone calls, and communication shouldn't be a bottleneck," said Greg Sun, Lead Engineer, AI Call for Me, Genspark. "Twilio Programmable Voice gives us the global connectivity to make those conversations reliable and scalable. We're giving people a way to move faster on tasks that were previously manual, fragmented, or simply avoided altogether—whether that's calling a restaurant in Tokyo, following up with a vendor in Berlin, or checking appointment availability in New York."

Global Scale, Local Reliability

As Genspark's user base grew rapidly following the launch of Super Agent in April 2025, the company faced the challenge of scaling telephony across 40+ countries while navigating local regulations, compliance requirements, and varying call-quality expectations. By building on Twilio’s global voice network and programmable API, Genspark’s AI agent can place calls with sub-second latency and consistent call quality across regions - achieving a 94.3% call success rate and 99.97% uptime. Global telephony is consolidated onto a single, compliant communications platform, reducing operational overhead and allowing its engineers to focus on advancing new AI capabilities rather than managing carrier integrations and regional regulations.

“Phone calls remain one of the fastest and most reliable ways to reach a business today. AI-driven calling makes that experience much easier, helping people move from questions to outcomes faster and with more confidence,” said Robert Woolfrey, Vice President at Twilio. “We're excited to support Genspark as they bring a new generation of intelligent, voice-based experiences to life, scaling across countries, languages, and everyday use cases."

Proven Adoption and Future Innovation

Since integrating Twilio Programmable Voice, Genspark has seen strong adoption of Call for Me with 180,000 unique users globally, and up to 800 daily outgoing calls to date. 23% of all calls leverage real-time language translation, spotlighting opportunities for greater cross-border communication.

Building on Twilio’s real-time voice platform, Genspark is developing new business-focused capabilities designed to expand how organizations automate voice-based workflows and customer interactions. Future features will enable enterprises to leverage AI calling for customer engagement, sales follow-ups, and operational workflows at scale.

To learn more about Genspark's Call for Me AI agent and how Twilio Programmable Voice powers AI-driven calling worldwide, visit genspark.ai and twilio.com.

Note to editors:

In addition, Genspark uses SendGrid for email campaigns and newsletters that drive user engagement. It also uses Twilio Verify to securely onboard new users from referral campaigns and minimise fraud.

About Genspark

Genspark is a Palo Alto, CA-based technology company that builds agentic AI for 1B+ global knowledge workers. Founded by veterans from Microsoft, Google, Meta, YouTube, and Pinterest, Genspark orchestrates AI agents to transform business intent into finished deliverables - from board presentations, deep financial models, business ready documents, to full stack web applications, mobile apps, and even video games. Built for knowledge workers who lead, not just act. Learn more at genspark.ai.

About Twilio

Today's leading companies trust Twilio's Customer Engagement Platform (CEP) to build direct, personalized relationships with their customers everywhere in the world. Twilio enables companies to use communications and data to add intelligence and security to every step of the customer journey, from sales to marketing to growth, customer service and many more engagement use cases in a flexible, programmatic way. Across 180 countries, millions of developers and hundreds of thousands of businesses use Twilio to create magical experiences for their customers. For more information about Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), visit: www.twilio.com.

