Gennao Bio Announces Abstract Accepted for Poster Presentation at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

~ Presentation to highlight the potential of Gennao’s proprietary, non-viral gene monoclonal antibody (GMAB) platform technology to systemically target medulloblastoma in vivo ~

~ The GMAB platform utilizes a novel, cell-penetrating antibody to non-covalently bind to and deliver multiple types of nucleic acids ~

NEW HOPE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gennao Bio, a privately-held genetic medicines company developing first-in-class, targeted nucleic acid therapeutics, today announced that an abstract reporting preclinical results for its proprietary, non-viral gene monoclonal antibody (GMAB) nucleic acid delivery system has been selected for a poster presentation at the 2021 International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, hosted by the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), the National Cancer Institute (NCI), and the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC). The conference will be held virtually from October 7, 2021 to October 10, 2021.

Gennao’s GMAB technology platform utilizes a novel, cell-penetrating antibody to non-covalently bind to and deliver therapeutic levels of multiple types of nucleic acids including messenger ribonucleic aid (RNA), synthetic RNA, RNA interference, deoxyribonucleic acid, antisense oligonucleotides and gene editing molecules. Gennao Bio is developing this delivery system with an initial focus on oncology and monogenic skeletal muscle diseases.

The details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Systemic targeting of medulloblastoma using a cell-penetrating, nucleic acid binding, monoclonal antibody.



Poster Number: P135



Authors: Elias Quijano, Min Soo Kwang, Bruce C. Turner, Stephen Squinto, Ranjit Bindra, W. Mark Saltzman and Peter M. Glazer.

The full abstract and poster presentation can be accessed on the AACR-NCI-EORTC annual meeting website beginning October 7, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

About Gennao Bio

Gennao Bio is a privately held genetic medicines company developing first-in-class targeted nucleic acid therapeutics utilizing a proprietary gene monoclonal antibody (GMAB) platform technology. GMAB is an adaptive technology that uses a novel, cell-penetrating antibody to non-covalently bind to and deliver therapeutic levels of a wide variety of nucleic acid payloads to select cells. This non-viral delivery platform is differentiated from traditional gene delivery systems as it can deliver multiple types of nucleic acids, allows for repeat dosing and employs well-established manufacturing processes. Gennao Bio is developing this delivery system with an initial focus on addressing significant unmet needs in oncology and rare monogenic skeletal muscle diseases.

