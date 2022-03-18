Home Business Wire Genius Sports Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F
Business Wire

Genius Sports Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

di Business Wire

LONDON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) (“Genius” or “GSL” or the “Group”), the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, today announced that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.geniussports.com or on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

The Company’s shareholders may request a hard copy of the Company’s Annual Report by visiting the “Investor & Media Contacts” page of the Company’s Investor Relations website.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations globally, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and PGA.

Genius Sports is uniquely placed through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

Contacts

Media
Chris Dougan, Chief Communications Officer

+1 (202) 766-4430

chris.dougan@geniussports.com

Investors
Brandon Bukstel, Investor Relations Manager

+1 (954)-554-7932

brandon.bukstel@geniussports.com

Articoli correlati

Heru Achieves Clinical Milestone of 10,000 Patient Eyes Examined with Award-Winning Wearable AR/VR Vision Diagnostic Platform

Business Wire Business Wire -
10,000 patient eyes have been examined with Heru’s diagnostic, health, and wellness platform since the commercial launch of the...
Continua a leggere

Daikin Subsidiary Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire CCOM Group, Inc. for Distribution in New Jersey and Surrounding States

Business Wire Business Wire -
WALLER, Texas & HAWTHORNE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HVAC--Goodman Distribution, Inc., a subsidiary of Daikin, has entered into a definitive agreement to...
Continua a leggere

KEYS Token Launches First-Ever Luxury NFT Community, Meta Mansions

Business Wire Business Wire -
Designed by leading architects and artists from AAA game studios, the new KEYS Metaverse will enable users to create...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Heru Achieves Clinical Milestone of 10,000 Patient Eyes Examined with Award-Winning Wearable AR/VR Vision...

Business Wire