Genians to Collaborate with MassBay Community College on Cybersecurity Projects Funded by National Science Foundation (NSF)

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#8021x–Genians, the industry pioneer in Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions, announced today its participation in the MassBay Cybersecurity Program, to be launched this Fall Semester 2022.

MassBay Community College (MassBay) has teamed up with Genians to enhance innovative cybersecurity projects to support their ”AttrACTing the Next Generation Cybersecurity Workforce (ACT)” project, which promotes diversity in cybersecurity programs and trains faculty who teach Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) in a best practices framework, one that encourages and supports underrepresented students in their STEM programs. Reflecting their effort and commitment, MassBay received $1.2M in National Science Foundation Grants.

Working with industry-leading cybersecurity vendors to enhance their cybersecurity programs, MassBay selected Genians to deliver practical cybersecurity educational content. “Genians’ Network Access Control (NAC), which is Genians’ ZTNA core solution, presents the most essential cybersecurity features with the easiest and most flexible implementation in the industry, covering both Cloud and On-premises environments seamlessly. Our faculty members and students can thus effectively engage in hands-on and experiential learning with Genians’ NAC,” said MassBay Computer Science Professor and Director of the Center for Cybersecurity Education, Shamsi Moussavi. “Our collaboration will accelerate MassBay cybersecurity education and lead us to work with our partners in the Metrowest Boston region to engage female and underrepresented scholars, inspiring them to explore a career in cybersecurity.”

Kyeyeon Kim, Genians’ Co-founder and CTO, says “We are so glad to share our proven technologies, experiences, and best practices with MassBay. Team Genians is proud to support MassBay’s ACT project. We at Genians know that MassBay’s success will impact the lives of many underrepresented students and make a significant difference in the regions’ economy. Team Genians is continuously working to build a better security culture through education by teaming up with educational communities around the world.”

Genians (KOSDAQ: 263860) provides a fundamental cybersecurity platform for building a trusted path to secure access for any connecting devices by leveraging its Device Platform Intelligence (DPI), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR). Since 2005, the company has served more than 2,400 customers, in organizations of all sizes and industries, including global Fortune 500 companies, the government, the military, critical infrastructure, finance, healthcare, education, and more.

MassBay Community College is the most affordable higher education option in MetroWest Boston, offering a robust portfolio of courses and more than 70 associate degree and certificate programs with flexible day, evening, and weekend classes in Ashland, Framingham, Wellesley Hills, and online. MassBay students receive an unmatched educational value by earning stackable credits that transfer to bachelor's degree programs, and workforce-ready skills necessary to advance careers in high-demand fields such as health and life sciences, automotive technology, engineering, business, cybersecurity, and the humanities.

