Genians Ranked in the Top 5 NAC Vendors for Market Share in Gartner® Report

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#8021x–Genians, the industry pioneer in Zero Trust Network Access Control (ZT-NAC) solutions, announced today that it has been ranked in the top 5 NAC vendors by Gartner in their quarterly “Market Share: Enterprise Network Equipment by Market Segment, Worldwide report.” Genians has been named in this publication since 4Q2020.

Since Network Access Control (NAC) was introduced to the market in early 2000, Genians has successfully acquired over 1,600 customers, including global Fortune 500 companies, the government, the military, energy, finance, healthcare, and educational institutions. Based on this success, Genians successfully renovated its NAC solutions to deliver enterprise-grade NAC solutions to any size enterprise by introducing next-gen NAC capabilities:

Non-intrusive network sensing and access control technology

Pragmatic implementation: From Visibility to Control, and to Automation

Flexible deployment options: On-premise, Cloud , and NAC as a Service with affordable pricing options (Monthly/Annual subscription)

, and NAC as a Service with affordable pricing options (Monthly/Annual subscription) Zero trust security support

Instant free trial at Genians.com and technical support via Slack

This technical excellence helps NAC distributors and resellers in the global marketplace expedite their sales operations and generate more revenues while putting to rest the old stereotypes about NAC: the complexity of its technology, expensive deployment, and difficult maintenance, none of which are issues for Genians.

According to Gartner, most organizations interested in network access control (NAC) are looking to secure users’ and devices’ access to their network, driven primarily by audit findings or zero trust networking strategies such as those for comprehensive device visibility and LAN device authentication. For Zero Trust and the IoT&Cloud era, Genians has already enhanced its NAC offering by orchestrating Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Network Traffic Analysis (NTA), Network Detection & Response (NDR), VXLAN, IP Mobility, Cloud visibility, and access control. Now called Genian ZT-NAC, this powerful combination of capabilities will bring about even greater success by helping organizations struggling with cybersecurity and technical challenges. Seeing is believing, as always. Come visit us at www.genians.com to experience the best of NAC solutions, Genian ZT-NAC, your trusted path to secure access.

About Genians

Genians (KOSDAQ: 263860) provides the industry’s leading Network Access Control solution, which helps maintain full visibility and control of all your network assets and ensures they are operating at the highest levels of security and compliance. Genians secures millions of various endpoints in organizations of all sizes and industries, including global Fortune 500 companies, the government, the military, energy, finance, healthcare, education, and more. Genians keeps working to build a better security culture in the connected world by teaming up with community and industry leaders around the world.

