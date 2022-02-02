Genetics Institute of America Announces Laboratory Expansion

GIA Doubles Laboratory Space

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CAPaccredited–Genetics Institute of America announced the completion of a major laboratory expansion, doubling the high complexity molecular genetics laboratory’s space. Included in the expansion is a significant increase in space dedicated to the laboratory’s research into RNA expression.

To support their rapid growth in clinical laboratory testing over the past year, Genetics Institute of America has also hired additional clinical laboratory scientists with subspecialty expertise and certification in molecular biology.

“We’ve experienced tremendous growth in our testing volumes over the past two years and have invested heavily in new laboratory space,” said Holly Magliochetti, CEO and Founder. “Not only have we expanded our clinical testing space, we have added significantly to our research space, allowing us to better serve our clinical laboratory clients and our research partners such as academic centers and pharmaceutical companies.”

“What happens inside the new spaces is extremely exciting to us,” said Ana Perez-Miranda, PhD, Laboratory Manager. “It’s the work of talented clinical laboratory scientists and support staff that make changes in the lives of patients possible.”

With this expansion, Genetics Institute of America cements its place as a home for high-quality clinical genetics testing, genetics research, and patient and professional education to clients in forty-six states.

Genetics Institute of America is a national laboratory dedicated to heightening the awareness of early intervention and genetic testing to promote longevity and quality of life outcomes by focusing on DNA, RNA and Proteins. Our modern CAP Accredited, CLIA Certified laboratory facility in Delray Beach, FL specializes in high complexity molecular testing and contains the most current technology, allowing us to provide leadership in both research and clinical laboratory testing. For more information, please visit http://www.GenLabUS.com/.

