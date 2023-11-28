Genesys Awarded Two 2023 Global AWS Partner Awards

Genesys recognized as Global Customer Experience Partner and North America Social Impact Partner of the Year, as well as a finalist for APJ Federal Government Partner of the Year

Announced during a Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2023, the Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers.

In the face of evolving customer expectations, it’s increasingly complex for organizations to ensure that data privacy, security, regulatory and reliability requirements are met while keeping up with the rapid pace of innovation they need to stay competitive. Through its use of 20 AWS Regions, the Genesys CloudTM platform enables more than 4,500 organizations in over 100 countries to orchestrate personalized experiences at scale to drive business outcomes and stronger customer and employee loyalty through the most innovative AI, automation and digital technologies on the market.

“The power of the AWS and Genesys collaboration is what sets this us apart, bringing our joint clients and partners the transformative capabilities they need to deliver the best customer experiences in the world,” said Bernadette Wightman, Genesys senior vice president, worldwide partner and alliances. “Using the global infrastructure of AWS, we’re putting Genesys Cloud within reach for even more organizations around the world. Receiving this recognition reaffirms the strength of our collaboration and the value that we’re bringing to our customers together.”

Dedicated to using its products for positive impact, Genesys has a goal to touch more than 100 million lives by 2030 through its work with nonprofits. Charitable organizations often run with lean budgets, limiting the resources they need to aid their communities daily. With the Genesys Charitable Offer, Genesys is enabling eligible charities to extend their reach by leveraging AI and automation. Now, these organizations can focus more on providing support and empathy to their communities — and less on figuring out how to stretch limited funding.

“We’re acutely aware every dollar spent on IT is a precious investment given the increased need for support services for survivors,” said Marty Hand, chief technology officer for the National Domestic Violence Hotline. “So, consolidating onto the Genesys single cloud platform was hugely attractive — not only to reduce IT cost and effort, but also to transform through greater resourcing agility, system resilience and the ability to expand our services to neighboring cities and towns.”

For the second year in a row, Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, which are awarded at both the geo and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases presented in the nomination form.

In addition, there were a number of data-driven award categories, which were comprised of a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners’ performance within the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and correct in nature.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping companies build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months. A panel of AWS experts selected the winners based on strict criteria with third-party audit conducted by Canalys. Genesys has been selected as Customer Experience Partner of the Year – Global, recognizing AWS’s top ISV Partners with a horizontal business area focus on Customer Experience. Genesys was also selected as Social Impact Partner of the Year—North America, recognizing partners committed to giving back to society through their people, resources and technology, leading initiatives to change our world for the better. Additionally, the company was named a finalist for Federal Government Partner of the Year—APJ for its strength in delivering innovative mission-based wins for the Federal Government.

To read more about how Genesys and AWS work together, visit: https://www.genesys.com/partners/global-strategic-alliances/aws

