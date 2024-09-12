Genesys Announces Continued CX Cloud Momentum through Strong Customer Adoption, Expanded Availability and Global Expansion

In just one year, Genesys closed more than 75 CX Cloud deals with diverse enterprises desiring to unify their data, bots and channels for smarter end-to-end customer and employee experiences

Global leaders in CCaaS and CRM expand CX Cloud with availability for Sales, Financial Services and Health Clouds; new languages; and added channel support, enabling global companies to orchestrate personalized experiences

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, today announced an expanded collaboration with Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the #1 AI CRM, to revolutionize customer and employee experiences across sales, healthcare and financial services at Dreamforce 2024.





Together, the companies are helping organizations streamline customer interactions, boost employee productivity and gain richer insights by furthering the unification of data and orchestration through capabilities now tailored to specific industries and roles. The enhanced CX Cloud solution from Genesys and Salesforce empowers global users of Sales Cloud, Health Cloud and Financial Services Cloud to deliver faster, more personalized customer experiences. To reinforce the companies’ commitment to driving innovation and business success, Genesys and Salesforce are highlighting expanded CX Cloud availability, bringing comprehensive experience orchestration and workforce engagement management capabilities to more industries and business units.

Last September, the companies first announced the solution integrating the Genesys Cloud™ platform with Salesforce Service Cloud to help customers spanning global enterprises to midsize regional businesses to unify their data, agents, bots and communication channels for smarter end-to-end customer and employee experiences. Since launching, more than 75 CX Cloud deals have been closed with a diverse set of organizations, including AAA Washington, a Fortune 500 global workplace technology provider and a major luxury retailer.

Expanded availability is now available for the following:

Sales Cloud : Using the outbound voice campaign capability from Genesys Cloud, sellers can create the personalized, high-touch relationships needed to increase bookings and exceed revenue targets by automating lead prioritization and initiating outreach directly from Sales Cloud. New voice capabilities allow sellers to create opportunities while helping companies comply with the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards.

: Using the outbound voice campaign capability from Genesys Cloud, sellers can create the personalized, high-touch relationships needed to increase bookings and exceed revenue targets by automating lead prioritization and initiating outreach directly from Sales Cloud. New voice capabilities allow sellers to create opportunities while helping companies comply with the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards. Health Cloud : Confidential data sharing, enhanced routing and improved digital communications with HIPAA compliance empower care teams to deliver empathetic and efficient interactions to patients and members. The integration enables enhanced patient access, such as scheduling and appointment adherence, specialist coordination, post-care follow-ups, and more.

: Confidential data sharing, enhanced routing and improved digital communications with HIPAA compliance empower care teams to deliver empathetic and efficient interactions to patients and members. The integration enables enhanced patient access, such as scheduling and appointment adherence, specialist coordination, post-care follow-ups, and more. Financial Services Cloud: With CX Cloud, financial services institutions can deliver a more flexible, personalized and intuitive service for all clients. By connecting important data like financial records, claims and policy information into a single unified view, the integration streamlines the employee user experience, provides collaboration opportunities and helps facilitate deeper relationships with clients.

Genesys Adds Digital Channels and Expands Language Support for CX Cloud

Genesys also announced native digital channels, including web messaging and SMS, for CX Cloud, building on existing Genesys Cloud voice capabilities for the solution. CX Cloud users can now bring their own digital and voice channels from Genesys Cloud, helping them manage and measure customer interactions more seamlessly. Additionally, Genesys is expanding support for global organizations through CX Cloud availability in 20 languages, including Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, German and French. Organizations also benefit from the global capabilities of the CX Cloud solution that is available in 20 Genesys Cloud regions powered through Amazon Web Services.

Comments on the News

“Siloed channels, data and departments have diminished quality customer service for decades, and together Genesys and Salesforce are working to change that. Joint customers can take advantage of this expanded, industry-first collaboration that goes beyond a simple telephony integration to take their customer and employee experience above and beyond. By working with Salesforce and other enterprise platforms, Genesys is uniquely positioned to help organizations better synchronize customer data across systems and fuel the next generation of experience orchestration.” – Oliver Jouve, chief product officer at Genesys

“With our company strategy emphasizing ‘Helpful Tech, Human Touch,’ AAA Washington has a long history of providing exemplary member experiences with highly skilled service agents and sales staff. As part of a progressive strategy, we are embracing solutions that enable us to support our members digitally and strengthen that experience through our signature support from the AAA Washington team. We see CX Cloud from Genesys and Salesforce as a strategic solution that will help us realize this vision.” – Jim Ryan, chief information officer at AAA Washington

“Organizations are asking for more connected solutions to improve both customer and employee experiences while reducing operating costs and accelerating time to value. Genesys and Salesforce have responded to this growing need in the market with their continued innovation around the CX Cloud solution. CX Cloud enables organizations to create personalized and consistent customer experiences, increase agent efficiency and consolidate systems with a single, native solution.” – Andy Haas, managing director and CCaaS practice leader at Deloitte Consulting LLP

Genesys Sponsoring, Exhibiting and Speaking at Dreamforce 2024

Genesys is a Groundbreaker-level sponsor at Dreamforce 2024. Genesys is exhibiting at booth #407. In addition, Genesys will demo CX Cloud solution enhancements at the following time:

Session: Demo: Grow Revenue with CX Cloud from Genesys and Salesforce

Time: Wednesday, September 18, at 2:00 PM—2:20 PM PT



Location: Moscone North, LL, Campground, Theater 4



Presenters:

Rian Logan, senior solution architect, Genesys

Mathew Danish, senior principal solution consultant, Genesys

Kevin Mousseau, principal solution engineer, Salesforce

Abstract:



No frills, no fluff; just a live demo. Unlock new opportunities and improve sales KPIs with AI-powered digital engagement, routing and outbound campaigns from CX Cloud — now available on Sales Cloud.

