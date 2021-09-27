Genesis Executes the First OTC Trade of an Innovative New Bitcoin Futures Product with Akuna Capital

Successful execution of the new BTIC on CME Bitcoin futures demonstrates firm’s ability to provide institutional investors with seamless access to industry-first cryptocurrency products

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Genesis Global Capital, LLC, a part of Genesis, a digital asset industry pioneer and leader in digital currency prime brokerage, today announced that it has executed the first ever OTC block trade of a BTIC (Basis Trade at Index Close) transaction on CME Bitcoin futures with Akuna Capital, a leading options market maker specializing in derivatives market-making and sophisticated modelling.

A commonly used equities product, BTIC has now been made available for cryptocurrencies for the first time. The execution of this trade demonstrates new ways traditional finance participants and markets are adapting to meet the demand for crypto products and services.

“BTIC fills a hedging need for our counterparties who are benchmarked to the Bitcoin Reference Rate and we are proud to be the first firm to trade this pioneering product,” said Joshua Lim, Head of Derivatives at Genesis. “Genesis is committed to offering the most innovative products to our trading partners as the market matures.”

“This is the first time we’re offering BTIC for our cryptocurrency futures and we’re pleased Genesis is able to support and provide liquidity for BTIC on day one,” said Tim McCourt, CME Group Global Head of Equity Index & Alternative Investment Products. “This is another example of how we’re providing innovative solutions to clients who want to gain exposure to CME Bitcoin and Ether futures. BTIC enables market participants to more efficiently trade the basis while providing a regulated marketplace for real-time price discovery and enhanced trading precision for institutional participants who want to optimize holdings between the futures and spot markets.”

Genesis is a liquidity provider for CME Group for Bitcoin futures, Bitcoin options, Micro Bitcoin futures and Ether futures. In the second quarter of 2021, the Genesis counterparty base grew by 15%, including the notable addition of large institutional investors looking to enter the crypto derivatives market for the first time, according to the Genesis Q2 2021 Market Observations Report. During Q2 2021, Genesis traded $29 billion of spot volume, a year-over-year increase of 487%, and $8.5 billion of derivatives volume.

Learn more about emerging trends across institutional digital asset markets and download the Q2 2021 Market Observations Report.

“As one of the first firms to trade Bitcoin futures at CME Group, Akuna is excited to execute the first BTIC trade on CME Bitcoin futures with Genesis,” added Trevor Bernard, Head of Digital Liquidity at Akuna Capital. “Akuna welcomes another avenue for the developing Bitcoin market to manage risk and express a view.”

About Genesis

Genesis is a full-service digital currency prime brokerage providing a single point of access for select qualified individuals and global institutional investors. Genesis combines unrivaled operational excellence, a seamless user experience, and best-in-class client service to provide the full suite of services global investors require to manage their digital asset portfolios.

The firm offers sophisticated market participants a fully-integrated platform to trade, borrow, lend, and custody digital assets, creating new opportunities for yield while increasing capital efficiency for counterparties.

Genesis is a wholly owned subsidiary of Digital Currency Group (DCG), one of the largest private investors in blockchain and digital asset companies.

For more information on Genesis, please visit genesistrading.com and follow @GenesisTrading on Twitter.

About Akuna Capital

Founded in Chicago in 2011 with a focus on options market making using its industry-leading proprietary technology, Akuna now employs over 450 people with offices in Chicago, Sydney, Shanghai and Boston. Akuna has been trading cryptocurrency since 2017 with teams trading spot, futures and options.

Contacts

Marc Yaklofsky



press@genesistrading.com