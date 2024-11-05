Generational Group Advises Concordia Technologies in its Sale to Special Aerospace Services (“SAS”), a Godspeed Capital Management LP (“Godspeed Capital”) Backed Platform

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Concordia Technologies, to Special Aerospace Services (“SAS”), a Godspeed Capital Management LP (“Godspeed Capital”) backed platform. The acquisition closed October 24, 2024.





Concordia Technologies, based in Huntsville, Alabama, is a leader in hypersonic weapons, missile defense systems, technology, and solutions. The company provides advanced engineering, modeling and simulation, and rapid prototyping services, delivering innovative solutions that support national defense and aerospace missions.

Tim Johnson, Co-founder and CEO of Concordia Technologies, spoke about the potential that will be unlocked by this new partnership: “We are excited to join forces with SAS, a company that shares our deep commitment to supporting national defense missions. With SAS’s dedication to national security space initiatives and our expertise in hypersonics and missile defense, we look forward to advancing the development of critical technologies that will shape the future of defense.”

SAS provides engineering services, missile defense solutions, mission critical communications technologies, and manufacturing support to NASA, the Department of Defense and related agencies, and the commercial space sector. The SAS team is committed to furthering humankind’s dreams and endeavors in space and strengthening our national security space and missile defense initiatives. SAS is headquartered in Huntsville, AL, with offices in Colorado and California.

Heather Bulk, CEO of SAS, emphasized the strategic importance of the acquisition: “Incorporating Concordia Technologies’ extensive experience in hypersonic systems and missile defense aligns with SAS’s mission to support and enhance national security space capabilities. The future of our defense strategy lies in the continued funding and development of advanced technologies such as hypersonics, which will play a pivotal role in ensuring our nation’s security in the coming decades. With this acquisition, SAS is better positioned to contribute to these vital efforts.”

Godspeed Capital is a lower middle-market Defense & Government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm. They invest alongside forward-thinking management teams that seek an experienced and innovative investment partner with unique sector expertise, operational insight, and flexible capital for growth. While a typical investment will involve companies generating approximately $3 million to $30 million of EBITDA, Godspeed Capital has significant resources to complete larger transactions through strategic co-invest relationships. The firm focuses on control buyouts, buy-and-builds, corporate carve-outs, and special situations.

Brad Vick, Co-founder and President of Concordia Technologies remarked, “Together with SAS, we will now be in an even stronger position to support our missile defense customers and their critical national security space missions.”

Nat Fogg, Partner with Godspeed Capital, said, “We are thrilled that the sophisticated team at Concordia Technologies has chosen to partner with SAS to help support them in this next phase of their growth trajectory. Together with SAS, we are excited by the opportunity to further invest in the platform and to have Tim and Brad as our partners.”

This acquisition further solidifies SAS’s position as a leader in missile and hypersonic weapons systems, defense technologies, and solutions, supporting U.S. space and defense related agencies in their efforts to maintain global superiority in missile defense and space-based security systems.

Jacob Mangalath, Vice President of M&A at Generational Group, said, “We’re thrilled to have united Concordia Technologies and SAS in a partnership where vision and values align seamlessly, creating a powerful synergy. Their combined strengths set the stage for exceptional growth and success, ensuring Concordia’s legacy and full potential will thrive.”

Generational Group Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss, and his team, led by Vice President, M&A, Jacob Mangalath with the support of Vice President, M&A, Brennon Dunbar, successfully closed the transaction. Senior Managing Director, Roger Dean, and Senior M&A Advisor, J.A. Schram, established the initial relationship with Concordia Technologies.

