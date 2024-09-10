Generational Group Advises Banks Machine & Engineering Inc. dba Capital Industries in its Sale to Angeles Equity Partners a Portfolio Company of Acieta

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Banks Machine & Engineering Inc. dba Capital Industries to Acieta, a portfolio company of funds managed by Angeles Equity Partners. The acquisition closed July 24, 2024.





Located in Shelbyville, Indiana, Capital Industries is a leading designer and manufacturer of custom robotic and automation systems, including material handling and feeding systems for OEMs across various industries. In addition to automation solutions, the company also provides high-quality maintenance and repair products, particularly for concrete and asphalt. These products are designed to enhance the longevity and safety of infrastructure. Capital Industries is committed to innovation, offering effective and user-friendly solutions to clients in industries such as transportation, manufacturing, and property management.

Angeles Equity Partners is a Los Angeles-based private investment firm specializing in partnering with niche manufacturing, critical industrial services, and specialty distribution businesses to help them reach their full potential. The firm’s investment philosophy is driven by its deep expertise in operational transformation and strategic repositioning.

Capital Industries CEO, Kent Colclazier, stated, “In partnership with Acieta, our team is eager to help lead what we believe is the country’s most proficient robotics integration platform. This combination promises our customers expanded reach, additional resources, and an unparalleled industry experience. My team and I are excited to be a part of the next chapter of the Acieta platform.”

This transaction marks a significant advancement in Angeles’ strategy to create a comprehensive robotics integration platform with advanced technology capabilities. Acieta is focused on delivering a wide range of robotics applications to a diverse set of manufacturing sectors, including aerospace, agriculture, automotive, building products, consumer packaged goods, energy, heavy industry, and life sciences.

Generational Group Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss, and his team, led by Senior Vice President, M&A, Jon LePage closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, David Robinson, and Senior M&A Advisor, Bryce Gray, established the initial relationship with Banks Machine & Engineering Inc. dba Capital Industries.

Ryan Binkley, CEO of Generational Group, “This acquisition marks a significant step forward for both companies, leveraging their strengths to foster growth and innovation in the industrial machinery industry. At Generational Group, we are proud to facilitate such impactful transactions.”

About Generational Group

Generational Group, headquartered in Dallas, is a leading, award-winning, full-service business advisory firm. With more than 350 professionals located throughout 17 offices in North America, the company helps business owners release their business’ wealth by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. The Generational suite of advisory services includes strategic growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A services, digital services, and wealth management. For more information, visit generational.com.

Contacts

Jenna Gaston



469-694-8764



jgaston@generational.com