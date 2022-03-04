Generational Equity Provided M&A Services to Automation Specialists in Sale to Their Employees

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Automation Specialists, Inc. to their employees. The transaction closed on February 4, 2022.

Automation Specialists is a full-service provider of end-to-end home automation solutions located in Tucson, Arizona. The Company focuses on low voltage contracting and creating custom solutions integrating a client’s plans with the right products at the right performance level. Automation Specialists provides high quality in audio, video, climate control, lighting, and security.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Western Region, Stephen Crisham and his team, led by Senior M&A Advisor Jerry Glover with support from Managing Director Mergers & Acquisitions Chad Comroe, successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director Doug Morrow established the initial relationship with Automation Specialists.

“Automation Specialists is positioned for growth and it will be exciting to watch the Company expand in the future,” said Jerry Glover.

