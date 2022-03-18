Generational Equity Advises RBRO Solutions in its Sale to Jonas Software

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, RBRO Solutions, Inc. to Jonas Software. Jonas is an operating group of Constellation Software, Inc. (CSI), a public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (CSU.TO). The acquisition closed March 1, 2022.

Located in Pickering, Ontario, Canada, RBRO Solutions (RBRO) is a leading web-based document and email management provider for the legal and financial industries, RBRO serves professional firms looking for secure file collaboration, knowledge management, and information governance solutions. RBRO was founded in 2003 and is a premier iManage partner that provides full-stack solutions ranging from consulting services and iManage integration functionality.

Jonas Software, (Jonas) located in Markham, Ontario, Canada, operates over 110 independently managed software brands around the world, providing them with the strategic guidance and financial security required to be leaders in their respective markets. From its roots formed in the construction and club management markets, Jonas Software’s reach has grown extensively within the fitness, membership, hospitality, and industrial verticals. Today, Jonas Software is proud to supply industry-leading enterprise management software and related services to more than 80,000 customers in over 30+ vertical markets.

Located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Constellation Software, is a leading provider of software and services to a select group of public and private sector markets. They acquire, manage and build industry specific software businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical software solutions that address the particular needs of their customers. With over 125,000 customers in over 100 countries and a proven track record of solid growth, CSI has established a broad portfolio of software businesses to provide its customers and shareholders with exceptional returns.

“It is an exciting time for the RBRO team to be part of an entity such as Jonas that has previously demonstrated and contributed to the success of many businesses before us,” said Howard Russell, CEO of RBRO.

Howard Russell added, “We are excited to leverage Jonas’ best practices to further expand our services and solutions to our customers. Our vision to become a trusted solutions provider for the professional services industry drives us to excel and to enable our clients to better connect and collaborate. By joining Jonas Software, we continue to accelerate those goals.”

“Change and growth is critical in all aspects of life and I could not think of better hands than those of Jonas to place RBRO in, for that continued metamorphosis,” says John Russell, former owner and co-founder of RBRO Solutions. “Our customers will be a key beneficiary of the new RBRO.”

“We’re very excited to acquire RBRO, a leading provider of document and email management in the legal vertical,” said Don Decker, Group Leader at Jonas. “We look forward to working closely with RBRO to continue empowering customers through leading-edge solutions and services. I am pleased to welcome the RBRO team and customers to the Jonas family.”

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director, M&A-Technology Practice Leader, David Fergusson, and his team led by Senior M&A Advisor, Mike Hammer, with the support of Managing Director, M&A, Corey Painter, successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, David Robinson established the initial relationship with RBRO.

“This transaction was successful because of the professionalism brought into the process by all concerned and it was great to be a part of it,” said Hammer.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 250 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row and Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.

Contacts

Carl Doerksen



972-342-0968



cdoerksen@generational.com