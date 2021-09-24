Generational Equity Advises Green Wave Computer Recycling in its Sale to QGistix

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of Green Wave Computer Recycling to QGistix, LLC. The acquisition closed August 20, 2021. The combined company will be re-named Green Wave Electronics, LLC.

Green Wave Computer Recycling (GWCR), located in Indianapolis, Indiana, helps organizations properly recycle their e-waste and destroy data-containing items to ensure security. They offer complete, auditable, e-waste recycling solutions for businesses, organizations, government agencies, solid waste districts, and the general public.

Located in Atlanta, Georgia, QGistix operates multiple business units focused on managing their clients’ inventory of electronics. These business units are responsible for managing RMA returns of failed parts, test, repair and refurbishment, advanced replacements, distribution, inventory centralization and redistribution, and e-commerce sales of overstock, open-box, and refurbished product.

Michael Hiday, co-founder of Green Wave Computer Recycling, said, “There are multiple synergies from this transaction, but most importantly, this acquisition will enable us to efficiently expand our e-waste collection footprint from the Midwest to now service school districts, corporations, and solid waste districts in the Southeast. We are very excited about the shared vision of our companies and look forward to adapting the best practices from each team.”

Mark Sherman, CEO of QGistix, said, “Since inception, both QGistix and Green Wave Computer Recycling have been dedicated to a zero-waste business model and have focused on the 100% reuse or recycle of electronics. This was the motivation behind the decision to name the combined company Green Wave Electronics and retire the QGistix brand name.”

With a staff of over 250 employees, operating in 300,000 square feet of facilities, Green Wave Electronics can now continue to expand its capabilities, and geographic footprint, to provide complete Lifecycle Management of Electronics.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss and his team, led by Vice President, Mergers & Acquisitions, Jon LePage, successfully closed the transaction. Senior Managing Director Eric Colton established the initial relationship with GWCR.

“The merger of Green Wave Computer Recycling and QGistix is an absolute perfect match. The marriage of these two great companies brings both scale and geographic reach from its strategic locations of Indianapolis and Atlanta,” said LePage.

