Generational Equity Advises Diversified Systems In Its Sale to Newlook Capital

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Diversified Systems, Inc. to Integrated Fire & Security Solutions and the existing management of the company. The acquisition closed September 30, 2021.

Founded in 1990, Diversified Systems, Inc. (Diversified) is a North Carolina based security systems integrator, specializing in design, consultation, installation, and service of access control systems, closed circuit television/digital video recording, fire and life safety systems, vehicle control, and high security locks. Turnkey security services including assessment and design, engineering, installation, maintenance, and support. Diversified is located in Knightdale, North Carolina.

Integrated Fire & Security Solutions (IFSS), headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, provides fire protection and access control / high security systems throughout Florida from their five locations. IFSS’ services range from comprehensive building fire and security systems to specialized integrated fire and security solutions for K-12 & higher education, airports & seaports, government & municipalities, and additional commercial verticals. These systems can include the full array of electronic fire protection systems, card readers, biometric devices, door hardening & electronics, paging & intercom systems, duress & intrusion detection, vehicle or man gates, wireless interface, video badging stations, and video surveillance systems.

“Diversified is an excellent opportunity for IFSS to expand its services in the Carolinas and Virginia and to team up with very experienced management to continue to grow and expand the business,” said Justin Peterson, president of IFSS. He added: “I am extremely happy to welcome John Sartori and his team at Diversified to the IFSS family. We are pleased to be partnering with John in continuing to grow and develop Diversified’s business footprint and products and services offering.”

The acquisition of Diversified by IFSS and Sartori was structured by Newlook Capital (Newlook), located in Burlington, Ontario. Newlook specializes in making equity investments and providing growth capital to industrial services companies in the US and Canada and made a significant investment in IFSS in 2019.

Newlook is actively involved in all its investments. Through operating their own business ventures, Newlook partners have gained years of experience and expertise that it translates into strong transactional and operational proficiency. Newlook also believes that a recurring revenue model and a strong client base are characteristics that lead to quality, value-added acquisitions. The acquisition of Diversified is the sixth Generational Equity client that Newlook has invested in.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director, M&A-Technology Practice Leader, David Fergusson, and his team led by Managing Director, Mergers and Acquisitions, Jack Sluiter, with the support of Vice President, M&A, Tristan Keeffe, successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director Brian Hendershot established the initial relationship with Diversified.

“The deal really could not have gone better. The IFSS and Newlook Capital team were very professional and transparent throughout the process, which gave our clients at Diversified a much-needed level of comfort,” said Sluiter. “Diversified is a great addition to IFSS and Newlook’s portfolio of industrial service companies.”

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2017 and 2018 Investment Banking Firm of the Year and 2020 Valuation Firm of the Year. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.

