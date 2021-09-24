Home Business Wire General Lattice Raises $1 Million in Pre-Seed Funding Led by AP Ventures
Business Wire

General Lattice Raises $1 Million in Pre-Seed Funding Led by AP Ventures

di Business Wire

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–General Lattice, an advanced computational and digital manufacturing company, announced today it has raised $1 million in pre-seed funding led by AP Ventures LLC, the strategic investment arm of All Points Logistics LLC. The capital will bolster General Lattice’s Federal, commercial, and R&D initiatives related to the exploration and integration of advanced lattice geometries.

“We have the support of a partner with proven processes,” said Nick Florek, chief executive officer of General Lattice. “All Points continues to deploy optimized practices based on over 20 years of government contracting and will allow us to create an environment for passionate innovators in the computational design and digital manufacturing industry.”

All Points Logistics LLC is a leading engineering, software development, and technology firm that provides high-value services and solutions to NASA, the Department of Defense, and other Federal customers. All Points is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida, with offices in Houston, Huntsville, and northern Virginia.

This latest fundraising round will enable General Lattice to invest resources into a recently secured R&D contract with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center (DEVCOM SC). Additionally, a portion of the new capital will be dedicated to expanding the Company’s commercial and Federal customer base in the continental United States, and to continue the development of parametric design tools to simplify lattice generation processes.

This financing raise comes as General Lattice scales to meet the strong demands of a burgeoning Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) industry. Having identified lattice architectures as an indispensable element for success in additive applications, General Lattice views this early-stage capital as an opportunity to further demonstrate the unique capabilities of lattice structures and facilitate the widespread adoption of AM technology.

About General Lattice

As a leader in the additive manufacturing space, General Lattice delivers end-to-end computational design and digital manufacturing solutions on a service and software basis. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL. To learn more about General Lattice, Inc., visit www.generallattice.com or contact info@generallattice.com. Follow the company on Instagram @generallattice.

Contacts

Peter Winslow

pwinslow@generallattice.com

