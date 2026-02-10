Gen II Fund Services Announces Adoption of S7 Fund Ops’ Next-Generation Waterfall Automation; Appointment of Beverly Shealy as Head of Waterfall Solutions

Gen II continues to invest aggressively in technologies and talent that transform client outcomes.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gen II Fund Services, LLC (“Gen II”), a leading independent private capital fund administrator, today announced a long-term licensing agreement with S7 Fund Ops (“S7”), a specialist provider of automated waterfall solutions for private capital funds. This strategic partnership continues the advancement of Gen II's technology roadmap by integrating S7’s institutional-grade waterfall automation engine into Gen II’s market leading fund administration platform.

“Our partnership with S7 is a cornerstone of our strategy to leverage best-in-class technology that simplifies the most complex aspects of fund administration,” said Brian Bekiers, Head of US Client Service at Gen II. “By integrating these advanced waterfall capabilities into the Gen II platform, we continue to invest and innovate to usher in a new era of fund administration that supports the goals of our clients.”

Further strengthening Gen II’s commitment to digital transformation, Gen II also announced that Beverly Shealy has joined the firm as Head of Waterfall Solutions. Ms. Shealy joins Gen II from a leading global financial institution, bringing deep expertise in financial technology and operational scaling. In her new role, Ms. Shealy will lead the evolution of Gen II’s waterfall capabilities while also expanding the Sensr Solutions suite of products with integrated waterfall functionality. Her appointment reflects Gen II’s broader strategy of building a deep leadership bench to support its continued growth and technology-led innovation.

“Gen II has distinguished itself through its commitment to operational excellence and technology leadership,” said Tamir Taylor, Founder of S7. “As waterfall structures become more complex, precision and efficiency are no longer optional. Our platform is purpose-built to support that complexity, and Gen II’s client-first approach makes them a natural partner.”

About Waterfalls

Waterfalls are complex calculations that govern how investment returns are distributed between fund managers (GPs) and investors (LPs), typically used by private capital funds. These calculations determine the allocation of carried interest—the performance-based compensation paid to fund managers—and ensure that cash flows are distributed in accordance with the detailed provisions included in a fund's partnership agreement.

About Gen II Fund Services

Gen II is a leading independent tech-enabled fund administration provider for private capital asset managers and investors. Distinguished by its bespoke service offerings and robust technological infrastructure, the company has grown to become one of the largest independent private capital fund administrators since its inception in 2009, now overseeing $1 trillion+ of private fund capital.

Gen II serves a full spectrum of fund managers, from emerging managers to large funds operating across multinational jurisdictions. Its transatlantic operational reach redefines excellence in the fund administration sector, enabling unparalleled service capabilities to fund managers and investors globally. The company helps GPs navigate complex international markets and regulations while effectively managing their operational infrastructure, financial reporting, and investor communications. Gen II is powered by sophisticated proprietary technologies, including Sensr Solutions, a software suite designed to elevate fund management, analytics, and investor experience. For more information, please visit gen2fund.com.

About S7 Fund Ops

S7 is a specialized technology firm dedicated to automating the most complex aspects of fund operations. Known for its sophisticated waterfall calculation engine, S7 helps private capital sponsors and administrators replace manual and spreadsheet-based waterfall processes with transparent, auditable, and highly flexible automation.

Media Contact:

Tom Faust

646-502-3513

Gen2PR@StantonPRM.com