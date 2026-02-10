GeminiBio Collaborates with Tolemy Bio to Launch aiMOS™, the First AI-Enabled Media Optimization Service for Cell Therapy Manufacturing

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gemini Bioproducts, LLC (“GeminiBio”), a biopharma and advanced therapy raw materials supplier and a portfolio company of BelHealth Investment Partners, LLC (“BelHealth”), today announced the launch of aiMOS™ (Artificial Intelligence Media Optimization Service), a first-of-its-kind service that leverages artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) and multi‑omics data to design custom media supplements that improve the performance, consistency, and scalability of cell therapy manufacturing. Developed in collaboration with Tolemy Bio, aiMOS is designed to help cell therapy innovators improve their biology, enhance critical quality attributes (CQAs), increase manufacturing efficiency, and reduce overall cost across T‑cell, NK‑cell, TCR, and TIL development and manufacturing processes.

GeminiBio provides serum, customized media, buffers, and process liquids to biopharma and advanced therapy companies focused on the research and production of mRNA, AAV, monoclonal antibody, and cell therapy technologies. For more than a decade, GeminiBio’s human AB serum has been widely adopted as a key supplement in cell-therapy workflows, supporting robust immune-cell expansion in both clinical development and commercial manufacturing. aiMOS builds on this foundation by shifting from general supplementation to data-driven, process-specific media optimization that enhances a customer’s base media and unlocks targeted cell therapy performance improvements.

“Cell therapy developers shouldn’t have to accept one‑size‑fits‑all media when their processes, cell sources, and activation strategies are so different,” said Brian Parker, Chief Executive Officer at GeminiBio. “aiMOS reads what the cells are telling us in culture, designs a tailored media supplement, and then takes that formulation all the way to cGMP—so developers can improve CQAs, reduce batch variability, and lower cost per dose without disrupting their base media choice.”

“By applying causal AI modelling to a cell’s metabolic and behavioral fingerprints, our platform can identify the exact levers that drive cell therapy performance, potency and yield. With that information, we can then predict the ideal supplement composition and concentrations to specifically enhance cell performance,” said Alex Ward, PhD, co‑founder, Tolemy Bio. “Paired with GeminiBio’s cGMP manufacturing and custom filling capabilities, aiMOS gives cell therapy developers a practical, high-impact way to achieve better performance—with full confidence to scale from early development through commercialization.”

Designed to Improve Efficiency and Reduce Cost

By improving viable yields, supporting more favorable phenotypes (e.g., memory‑like T cells), and stabilizing batch‑to‑batch performance, aiMOS can help cell therapy developers:

Drive superior performance by tailoring supplementation to the specific needs of each cell type

by tailoring supplementation to the specific needs of each cell type Lower cost per dose by reducing failed or underperforming batches, limiting rework, and optimizing cytokine/reagent usage

by reducing failed or underperforming batches, limiting rework, and optimizing cytokine/reagent usage Shorten development timelines by avoiding iterative, trial‑and‑error media tuning

by avoiding iterative, trial‑and‑error media tuning Scale with confidence from research to late‑stage clinical and commercial manufacturing

“As cell therapies advance, customers need partners who provide both high‑quality raw materials and pathways to process optimization,” added Robert Perry, Chief Scientific Officer at GeminiBio. “aiMOS builds on our industry‑leading position in human AB serum and expands our ability to help developers improve CQAs and reduce manufacturing risk, backed by the documentation and support required for clinical and commercial success.”

Availability

aiMOS is available immediately to cell therapy developers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.geminibio.com or contact info@geminibio.com.

About BelHealth Investment Partners

BelHealth Investment Partners, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a healthcare private equity firm focused on lower middle market companies. BelHealth has a unique combination of investing, executive management, and entrepreneurial experience. BelHealth acquires majority positions in entrepreneur-owned companies that it believes will benefit from its extensive operating and private equity investment expertise. BelHealth is investing from its current $350 million fund. For more information visit www.belhealth.com

About GeminiBio

GeminiBio is a portfolio company of BelHealth Investment Partners. Founded in 1985, GeminiBio serves the global biopharma, cell and gene therapy industries. The company helps customers—from basic research to commercial production—accelerate the development of life‑enhancing biotherapeutics by streamlining and improving cell culture and process liquid manufacturing workflows. GeminiBio provides critical raw materials used in cell therapy, gene therapy, and biotherapeutics manufacturing, including serum, customized media and buffer solutions, and process liquids. Located in West Sacramento, California, GeminiBio operates 57,000 square feet of cGMP manufacturing space, segregated between animal origin‑free and animal component manufacturing. GeminiBio is ISO 13485:2016 certified and an FDA‑registered Class I Medical Device Manufacturer, aligned with 21 CFR Part 820. For more information, visit www.geminibio.com.

About Tolemy Bio

Tolemy Bio is a Cambridge, UK–based TechBio company building Orbit, an AI-native control panel for the cell that helps teams design, optimize, and control cell culture processes for advanced therapeutic development and production. Orbit ingests messy experimental and manufacturing data, such as cell growth, phenotype, potency, and metabolite readouts, then applies cell-type specific causal AI models to identify key biological levers that drive cellular performance. By turning complex datasets into actionable process and media recommendations, Tolemy Bio helps therapy developers improve critical quality attributes (CQAs), reduce variability, and accelerate development from early R&D through scalable manufacturing, bringing life-saving cell therapies to patients faster with AI. For more information visit https://tolemy.bio/.

