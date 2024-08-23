Gelato Print-On-Demand Apparel Review (2024): Gelato’s New Premium Apparel Products Review Published by Compare Before Buying

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare Before Buying has published a review of Gelato’s print-on-demand apparel, including its new premium clothing products. The article explores the company’s new additions to its already expansive catalog of more than 150 items, namely sportswear from well-known athletic brands Champion and Under Armour.





Best Print-on-Demand Apparel

Gelato – features a catalog of over 150 high-quality products that are customizable with a free design tool , including access to millions of Shutterstock images and easy integration with e-commerce platforms such as Etsy and Shopify

Founded in Norway in 2007, Gelato has grown into a leading software company with a global footprint. With a dedicated team of over 300 professionals spread across 13 offices worldwide, it has established itself as a pioneer in the print-on-demand industry. The company boasts the world’s largest print-on-demand network, consisting of more than 140 production hubs in 32 countries.

Gelato offers an extensive catalog of over 150 products, including hoodies, hats, mugs, phone cases, men’s and women’s clothing, custom calendars, and more—in fact, it has the widest selection of wall art products in the industry. By leveraging its expansive network and diverse product range, it allows businesses and entrepreneurs to scale their operations while maintaining first-rate, localized production.

Gelato Premium Apparel

Gelato’s premium line is distinguished by its use of high-quality fabrics and precise stitching, offering a blend of durability and comfort. The collection features trendy designs with oversized and cropped fits, catering to fashion-conscious individuals. These products are also perfect for personalization, allowing customers to customize their apparel without sacrificing quality.

Six New Styles from Champion:

Unisex zip hoodie

Unisex pullover hoodie

Men’s tee

Men’s long sleeve

Women’s cropped tee

Women’s cropped hoodie (launching soon)

Two New Styles from Under Armour:

Women’s athletic crewneck tee

Men’s athletic crewneck tee

These high-quality clothing options not only allow Gelato users to expand their product range but also justify higher price points, enhancing the potential for increased earnings. Gelato has indicated that more styles are anticipated to launch in the coming months.

Availability

Gelato’s new premium apparel line is now available in North America, with a primary focus in the United States and Canada, as well as in the Asia-Pacific region. It will soon be available in the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom as well.

Is Gelato’s print-on-demand service profitable?

Gelato’s print-on-demand business model can be profitable, both for Gelato as a company and for the businesses or individuals using its services.

Low overhead costs : Print-on-demand eliminates the need for inventory, reducing storage and upfront costs. Products are only produced when an order is placed, minimizing waste and the risk of unsold stock.

: Print-on-demand eliminates the need for inventory, reducing storage and upfront costs. Products are only produced when an order is placed, minimizing waste and the risk of unsold stock. Global Production Network : Gelato’s extensive network of over 140 production hubs in 32 countries allows for localized production. This not only reduces shipping costs but also speeds up delivery times.

: Gelato’s extensive network of over 140 production hubs in 32 countries allows for localized production. This not only reduces shipping costs but also speeds up delivery times. Large Product Catalog: With a wide selection that includes items like framed posters, hoodies, hats, and phone cases, Gelato caters to various customer preferences and market segments. This diversity allows sellers to reach a broader audience and tap into different markets.

With a wide selection that includes items like framed posters, hoodies, hats, and phone cases, Gelato caters to various customer preferences and market segments. This diversity allows sellers to reach a broader audience and tap into different markets. Scalability: Gelato’s platform allows businesses to scale without significant additional costs. As orders increase, production can be ramped up without the need for additional infrastructure.

Gelato’s platform allows businesses to scale without significant additional costs. As orders increase, production can be ramped up without the need for additional infrastructure. Customization and Niche Markets: The ability to personalize products attracts niche markets, which are often willing to pay a premium for unique items, further boosting profitability.

Click here to explore Gelato’s extensive product catalog, which includes premium apparel from Champion and Under Armour, mugs, posters, hats, and phone cases. For a more in-depth look at Gelato’s print-on-demand apparel, please visit the Compare Before Buying website.

About Compare Before Buying: Compare Before Buying provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Compare Before Buying may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)