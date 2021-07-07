GEFCO to Digitally Transform Supply Chain with Blue Yonder

Global integrated logistics expert will implement Blue Yonder’s TMS and WMS to better support customers and grow business

PARIS & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Creating value for customers with relevant, digital tools for their global supply chains and service excellence is key for logistic leaders. With this goal, GEFCO, the global integrated logistics expert and European leader in automotive logistics, has selected Blue Yonder’s cloud-based transportation management system (TMS) and warehouse management system (WMS) to revolutionize its customer service and accelerate growth.

With 70+ years of expertise in managing complex supply chains, GEFCO offers integrated supply chain management for top automotive, industrial, electronics, aeronautics, pharmaceutical and healthcare, and consumer brands around the world. With 11,500 employees in 47 countries and partners in 79 countries around the world, GEFCO deploys its multimodal supply chain solutions with a goal of being partners, unlimited, regardless of the supply chain challenge. With this in mind, GEFCO was looking to replace its legacy, on-premise systems with SaaS supply chain execution solutions to provide agility and greater flexibility.

“To accompany our digital transformation, we needed transportation and warehouse management solutions that could help us meet the needs of our customers who face complex, global logistics challenges. By selecting Blue Yonder, not only will we be able to service our existing customers to address these challenges but we will also be able to accelerate and grow our business through existing and new verticals, thereby diversifying our offerings and reaching new markets,” said Sophie Baudoux, Executive Vice President of Information Systems at GEFCO.

By implementing and integrating Blue Yonder’s Microsoft Azure-based TMS and WMS, GEFCO will be able to transform its transportation operations by managing quickly and efficiently end-to-end business processes from modeling to planning and execution. With TMS, GEFCO will unlock visibility into inbound and outbound transportation operations along with supplier and carrier collaboration tools. With WMS, GEFCO will increase flexibility; real-time responsiveness; on-time, in-full performance; and the ability to manage complex warehouse operations.

“By selecting our SaaS-based TMS and WMS, we are confident that GEFCO will be able to efficiently grow their business and to prepare for the future. We are proud to welcome GEFCO, a global leader in its field, to our ever-growing list of global 3PL/4PL customers,” said Johan Reventberg, EMEA president, Blue Yonder.

About GEFCO

GEFCO is a global multimodal supply chain expert and a leading provider of automotive logistics in Europe. With more than 70 years of know-how in managing complex supply chains, GEFCO invents smart, agile and lasting solutions to meet its partners’ needs in a broad range of industries. GEFCO’s worldwide network spans five continents, with 11,500 employees in 47 countries. In 2020 the Group generated revenues of €3.8 billion.



www.gefco.net

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Our intelligent, end-to-end platform enables retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers to seamlessly predict, pivot and fulfill customer demand. With Blue Yonder, you can make more automated, profitable business decisions that deliver greater growth and re-imagined customer experiences. Blue Yonder – Fulfill your PotentialTM blueyonder.com

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

