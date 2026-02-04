Geekvape and Geek Bar Win 14 Global Design Awards in 2025, Marking Milestone in Systematic Innovation

SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Geekvape and Geek Bar have secured a total of 14 prestigious international design awards in 2025, cementing their leadership in the global design ecosystem. This includes honors from top-tier programs such as the Red Dot, iF Design, MUSE Design, and International Design Awards (IDA), with Geekvape claiming 10 accolades and Geek Bar earning 4.

This achievement is not a coincidence but the result of a long-term commitment to integrated design thinking, user research, and early-stage product innovation. Unlike brands that win in isolated systems, Geekvape and Geek Bar stood out with cross-system recognition in Europe, the U.S., and France.

Award Highlights:

Geekvape Aegis Legend 5-Honorable Mention, European Product Design Award: Combines rugged durability with refined design.

Geekvape Wenax M-Winner, Red Dot & European Product Design Awards: Features modular structure and bio-based materials.

Geekvape Soul 2-Winner, MUSE Design Award: Minimalist design with a tech-forward aesthetic.

Geekvape Wenax Q2-Winner, IDA: Incorporates sleek “smile curve” for elegance and grip comfort.

Geek Bar Spark - Silver, Paris Design Awards: Compact form meets interactive design for a modern experience.

Geek Bar Pulse X - Winner, MUSE Design Award: Introduces the world’s first 3D curved display in a vape device.

Minimore E-cigarette - Winner, iF Design Award: Eco-conscious cork-resin blend for durability and sustainability.

Cube Modular E-cigarette - Winner, iF Design Award: Modular system with magnetic expansion for personalization.

From concept to launch, both brands apply a systematic, user-centered design approach. Early integration of design during product planning ensures every detail—from aesthetics to ergonomics—is intentional and refined. Rapid prototyping, multi-round validation, and post-launch feedback loops enable real-world improvements.

The transition from Legend 3 to Legend 5 exemplifies this philosophy: improvements in grip, interface readability, and tactile controls were all driven by structured user feedback and careful iteration.

Geekvape and Geek Bar’s sustained success demonstrates that design is not a marketing tool but a strategic, long-term capability. With innovation embedded in their DNA, both brands are poised to continue shaping the future of product design on the global stage.

Important Notice: This content is for adults of legal smoking/vaping age. Products contain nicotine, an addictive chemical. Not intended for medical use. Availability may vary by region.

