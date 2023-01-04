GE Profile™ Smart Mixer Named CES Innovation Awards Honoree by the Consumer Technology Association

First-of-its-kind smart mixer to be showcased in Las Vegas

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GE Profile™ today announced that it was named a CES® Innovations Awards Honoree in the Home Appliance category for its GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense. The Smartest Mixer in the USA is disrupting the baking industry with cutting-edge technology that gives its owners the confidence to mix, whip, cream and emulsify to perfection every time.





The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, honors outstanding design and engineering in 28 consumer technology product categories and is judged by an elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design. This year’s CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 2,100 submissions.

Designed with smart technology and connected, revolutionary features, the GE Profile Smart Mixer includes a Built-in Smart Scale to precisely weigh ingredients directly in the mixing bowl so bakers can ensure exact measurements without the need for additional equipment. To see the mixer in action using this advanced technology, see here.

Additionally, Auto Sense Technology actively monitors changes in texture and viscosity through motor torque feedback to optimize mixing performance. Overmixing and undermixing fails are no longer a risk in recipes that previously required intuition and experience, as an automatic shut-off feature will turn the mixer off when completion is reached. With voice control capabilities, the GE Profile Smart Mixer enables bakers to have total control and the ability to leave their hands free to flour, shape and plate without interruption.

Included with the GE Profile Smart Mixer, the SmartHQ app takes baking to the next level with more than a dozen guided recipes that offer step-by-step instructions connected to the mixer to take users through the entire process seamlessly. Select recipes were perfected in partnership with King Arthur Baking Company, the preferred ingredient partner of the GE Profile Stand Mixer, with additional recipes on the way. The mixer will continue to enhance its offerings with new features and recipes pushed as over-the-air updates via GE Profile Connect+.

The first Smart Mixer with an advanced digital brushless DC motor system in the U.S., the GE Profile Smart Mixer runs at a lower temperature for extended life and consistent high power that can work through the tough batches and stiff doughs without overheating or stalling.

“ It’s a remarkable recognition to be among the 2023 Innovation Awards honorees, and we are thrilled to be in Las Vegas this year to introduce the GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense to the public,” said Andre Zdanow, executive director of small appliances for GE Appliances. “ Inclusion amongst this year’s honorees reinforces GE Profile’s commitment to designing innovative kitchen solutions that meet the needs of consumers, to make daily life efficient and maximize their time doing more of what they love. This product is packed with connected features that empower bakers at all levels of experience.”

GE Profile will participate in CES Unveiled on January 3 and Pepcom’s Digital Experience on January 4. The product will be also displayed at the Innovation Awards Showcase during the show. For those not attending, product assets can be found within GE Appliances CES media kit at https://ces.vporoom.com/GEAppliances and the CES 2023 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation.

Available exclusively at Crate & Barrel at launch, consumers can shop the GE Profile Smart Mixer online and at select stores across the U.S. for a suggested retail price starting at $999. For more information about the GE Profile brand and available products, visit https://www.geappliances.com/ge/profile.htm or follow @geprofile on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest or YouTube.

About GE Appliances

GE Appliances strives to make the world a better place and is committed to leading in the U.S. communities where its 14,000 employees live and work. A purpose-rooted and passion-driven organization, GE Appliances believes there is always a better way. Headquartered in Louisville, Ky., products are sold under the Monogram®, CAFÉ™, GE Profile™, GE® Appliances, Haier, and Hotpoint® brands. Its appliances, which are in half of all U.S. homes., include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners, water filtration systems, water heaters and small appliances. For more information, visit www.geappliancesco.com.

