GE Profile™ Expands Cleaning Category to Offer a Smarter Laundry Experience

GE Profile gives consumers smarter technology with new series of top and front load laundry appliances

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GE Profile™ is bringing laundry to life by unveiling its new portfolio of smart laundry machines at the 2022 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) that includes the first-ever washer with a built-in voice assistant. The portfolio expansion is part of GE Appliance’s recently announced $450 million dollar investment aimed at product innovation and job creation.

“ GE Profile is all about taking the everyday tasks people think can only be done one way and challenging that norm by creating smarter solutions,” said Todd Getz, executive brand director for GE and GE Profile. “ Laundry was a natural place for GE Profile to expand and, as a result, we’re giving today’s busy consumer a better way to clean. Our new laundry product portfolio delivers a personalized laundry experience with simple voice and AI capabilities.”

The full GE Profile laundry lineup includes the Top Load 600, 700 and 900 series as well as the Front Load 950. Industry-leading features across the portfolio include:

Smarter Wash Technology that automatically senses the amount of dirt and grime in the water and adjusts the cycle to clean the exact amount, avoiding over- and under-washing, wasting time, water and energy.

that automatically senses the amount of dirt and grime in the water and adjusts the cycle to clean the exact amount, avoiding over- and under-washing, wasting time, water and energy. SmartDispense™ Technology automatically adjusts the amount of detergent dispensed depending on the size of the load and detergent used.

automatically adjusts the amount of detergent dispensed depending on the size of the load and detergent used. Tangle Control intelligent technology adapts the wash action to minimize tangled loads.

intelligent technology adapts the wash action to minimize tangled loads. Microban® Antimicrobial Technologyis built into components including the gasket, dispenser and draining system delivering Protection That Lives On™ load after load to help prevent the growth of odor-causing bacteria.

The GE Profile Top Load 900 Series features the first-ever washer with a built-in voice assistant that lets users dance to their favorite song, check the weather and set their clean cycles to specific care instructions or stain removals with a simple command. Available in Diamond Gray and Sapphire Blue, the Top Load 900 will be available in June 2022 for a suggested retail price of $1,299. The Top Load 600 series is available online and in select retailers in White and Diamond Gray for a suggested retail price of $899 or $999. The 700 series will be available in the Spring of 2022 in White and Diamond Gray for a suggested retail price of $999 or $1,099.

The GE Profile Front Load 950 Series features innovative technology that helps owners customize each wash, including Adaptive SmartDispense, Stain Guide and AI-powered wash and dry technology. It’s the only machine with an UltraFresh™ Vent that uses adaptive intelligence to learn customer usage tendences and is outfitted with an UltraFresh™ sensor with Microban® Antimicrobial Technology. Units will be available in Carbon Graphite in April 2022 for a suggested retail price of $1,549.

To experience the GE Profile smart technology firsthand at KBIS 2022 or to book a virtual tour, email KBIS.RSVP@geappliances.com. For more information about GE Profile and its range of products, visit https://www.geappliances.com/ge/profile.htm or follow @geprofileinnovationstudio on Instagram, Pinterest or YouTube.

About GE Appliances



GE Appliances strives to make the world a better place, and its team is committed to leading in the communities where employees live and work. A purpose-rooted and passion-driven organization, GE Appliances believes there is always a better way. It sells products under the Monogram®, Café™, GE Profile™, GE® Appliances, Haier, and Hotpoint brands. Products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners, water filtration systems, water heaters and small appliances. For more information, visit www.geappliancesco.com.

Contacts

Wendy Treinen



Director, Brand & Product Communications



Email: wendy.treinen@geappliances.com

Phone: 502-287-3516