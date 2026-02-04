GE HealthCare reports fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results

di
Business Wire
-

Company exceeds topline and earnings per share expectations; demonstrates operational resilience

Fourth quarter 2025 highlights(1)

  • Revenue growth of 7.1%, including Organic revenue growth* of 4.8%, driven primarily by the U.S. and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA)
  • Net income margin of 10.3% and Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin* of 16.7%
  • Diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 and Adjusted EPS* of $1.44
  • Cash flow from operating activities of $1.0 billion and Free cash flow* of $916 million

Full year 2025 highlights(1)

  • Revenue growth of 4.8%, including Organic revenue growth* of 3.5%
  • Organic orders growth of 5.2%
  • Net income margin of 10.1% and Adjusted EBIT margin* of 15.3%
  • Diluted EPS of $4.55 and Adjusted EPS* of $4.59
  • Cash flow from operating activities of $2.0 billion and Free cash flow* of $1.5 billion
  • Company introduces 2026 guidance that reflects growth across all metrics

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

GE HealthCare President and CEO Peter Arduini said, “In our third year as a public company, we’ve made great strides executing our strategy focused on precision care, growth acceleration, and business optimization. We delivered a strong quarter and year with growth in Pharmaceutical Diagnostics, Imaging, and Advanced Visualization Solutions. This reflects healthy capital investment trends, commercial execution and demand for new products.

“We advanced Heartbeat, our proprietary business system, to improve the customer experience and drive productivity to deliver margin expansion, and greater value for patients, customers and shareholders. We entered 2026 with momentum driven by a differentiated innovation pipeline. While the macro environment remains dynamic, we are focused on delivering profitable growth, strong cash flow, and shareholder value.”

Fourth quarter 2025 total company financial performance(1)

  • Revenues of $5.7 billion, up 7.1%, including Organic revenue growth* of 4.8%, driven by Pharmaceutical Diagnostics (PDx), Imaging, and AVS, with overall strength in U.S. and EMEA.
  • Total orders up 2.0% organically and book-to-bill of 1.06 times.
  • Net income attributable to GE HealthCare of $589 million versus $720 million, and Adjusted EBIT* of $950 million versus $994 million.
  • Net income margin of 10.3% versus 13.5%, down 320 basis points (bps); Adjusted EBIT margin* of 16.7% versus 18.7%, down 200 bps, with both measures negatively impacted by tariff expense and unfavorable mix, partially offset by volume and price.
  • Diluted EPS of $1.29 versus $1.57, down $0.28; Adjusted EPS* of $1.44 versus $1.45, down $0.01, with both measures negatively impacted by tariff expense.
Fourth quarter 2025 segment financial performance (Unaudited)
 

Segment

($ in millions)

Imaging

Advanced Visualization Solutions

Patient Care Solutions

Pharmaceutical Diagnostics

Segment Revenues

$2,552

$1,525

$825

$790

YoY % change

6.6%

5.9%

(0.3)%

22.3%

YoY % Organic* change

5.3%

4.2%

(1.1)%

12.7%

Segment EBIT

$264

$376

$74

$234

YoY % change

(12.5)%

0.7%

(29.6)%

10.0%

Segment EBIT Margin

10.4%

24.7%

9.0%

29.6%

YoY change

(230) bps

(130) bps

(380) bps

(330) bps

YoY refers to year-over-year comparison

Full year 2025 total company financial performance(1)

  • Revenues of $20.6 billion, up 4.8%, including Organic revenue growth* of 3.5%; revenue growth exceeded expectations and was driven by growth in Imaging, PDx, and AVS with strength in U.S. and EMEA.
  • Total orders up 5.2% organically and book-to-bill of 1.07 times.
  • Net income attributable to GE HealthCare of $2.1 billion versus $2.0 billion, and Adjusted EBIT* of $3.2 billion versus $3.2 billion.
  • Net income margin of 10.1%, flat, and Adjusted EBIT margin* of 15.3% versus 16.3%, down 100 bps. Excluding tariff impacts, margin exceeded prior year.
  • Diluted EPS of $4.55 versus $4.34, up $0.21. Adjusted EPS* of $4.59 versus $4.49, up $0.10.

GE HealthCare Vice President and CFO Jay Saccaro commented, “We ended 2025 in a position of strength with record backlog. We significantly mitigated gross tariff impacts, demonstrating operational resilience. We also returned capital to shareholders through share repurchases and our dividend. Our robust balance sheet and strong cash flow support our growth ambitions, which include both organic and inorganic investment. As we look ahead, we are committed to executing on our strategy to drive top- and bottom-line growth in 2026 and over the medium-term.”

Capital deployment(1)

  • In the fourth quarter, cash flow from operating activities of $1.0 billion, up $137 million. Free cash flow* of $916 million, up $105 million. For the full year, cash flow from operating activities of $2.0 billion, up $32 million and Free cash flow* of $1.5 billion, down $49 million. The annual decrease was due to tariff impact, offset by lower interest and income taxes paid. Cash flow conversion of 95%, and Free cash flow conversion* of 72%.
  • Capital expenditures(2) in the fourth quarter of $134 million compared to $102 million in 2024. For the full year 2025, capital expenditures(2) of $482 million compared to $401 million in 2024. We continue to prioritize investment in innovation and capacity expansion.
  • In April 2025, the Board of Directors authorized a $1.0 billion share repurchase program with no end date. In 2025, the Company repurchased 2.8 million shares for total consideration of $200 million.
  • In 2025, the Company closed the acquisitions of Nihon Medi-Physics and icometrix. During the fourth quarter, the Company announced the planned $2.3 billion acquisition of Intelerad. The addition of Intelerad will offer a compelling return profile and will advance our cloud-enabled enterprise imaging across care settings. The Company expects to close the acquisition in the first half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.
  • As of December 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $4.5 billion and the Company had access to $3.5 billion of revolving credit facilities. Total debt outstanding was $10.0 billion.
  • Declared quarterly dividend of $0.035 per share to stockholders of record for all quarters in 2025.

*  Non-GAAP financial measure.

(1) All comparisons to prior year period unless otherwise noted.

(2) Capital Expenditures represent Additions to property, plant and equipment and internal-use software as disclosed on the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Recent innovation and commercial highlights

2026 guidance

Today, the Company introduces 2026 full-year guidance metrics as follows:

  • Organic revenue growth* of 3.0% to 4.0% year-over-year
  • Adjusted EBIT margin* of 15.8% to 16.1%, reflecting an expansion of 50 bps to 80 bps year-over-year
  • Adjusted effective tax rate (ETR)* in the range of 20.0% to 21.0%
  • Adjusted EPS* in the range of $4.95 to $5.15, representing 7.9% to 12.3% growth year-over-year
  • Free cash flow* of approximately $1.7 billion
  • Expect 2026 tariff impact to be lower than 2025, based on current rates

The Company provides its outlook on a non-GAAP basis. Refer to the Non-GAAP financial measures in outlook section below for more details.

*  Non-GAAP financial measure.

Financial rounding

Certain columns and rows in this document may not sum due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts.

Financial statements

Consolidated Statements of Income

For the three months ended

 

December 31

(In millions, except per share amounts)

2025

 

2024

Sales of products

$

3,906

 

$

3,621

 

Sales of services

 

1,792

 

 

1,698

 

Total revenues

 

5,698

 

 

5,319

 

Cost of products

 

2,550

 

 

2,226

 

Cost of services

 

887

 

 

818

 

Gross profit

 

2,261

 

 

2,275

 

Selling, general, and administrative

 

1,111

 

 

1,130

 

Research and development

 

323

 

 

344

 

Total operating expenses

 

1,434

 

 

1,474

 

Operating income

 

827

 

 

801

 

Interest and other financial charges – net

 

105

 

 

121

 

Non-operating benefit (income) costs

 

(66

)

 

(100

)

Other (income) expense – net

 

(33

)

 

(53

)

Income before income taxes

 

820

 

 

834

 

Benefit (provision) for income taxes

 

(219

)

 

(96

)

Net income

 

602

 

 

737

 

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

(13

)

 

(17

)

Net income attributable to GE HealthCare

$

589

 

$

720

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share attributable to GE HealthCare:

 

 

Basic

$

1.29

 

$

1.58

 

Diluted

 

1.29

 

 

1.57

 

Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:

 

 

Basic

 

456

 

 

457

 

Diluted

 

457

 

 

459

 

Consolidated Statements of Income

 

 

For the years ended

 

December 31

(In millions, except per share amounts)

2025

2024

2023

Sales of products

$

13,661

 

$

13,075

 

$

13,127

 

Sales of services

 

6,964

 

 

6,597

 

 

6,425

 

Total revenues

 

20,625

 

 

19,672

 

 

19,552

 

Cost of products

 

8,942

 

 

8,271

 

 

8,465

 

Cost of services

 

3,436

 

 

3,196

 

 

3,165

 

Gross profit

 

8,248

 

 

8,205

 

 

7,922

 

Selling, general, and administrative

 

4,225

 

 

4,269

 

 

4,282

 

Research and development

 

1,260

 

 

1,311

 

 

1,205

 

Total operating expenses

 

5,485

 

 

5,580

 

 

5,487

 

Operating income

 

2,763

 

 

2,625

 

 

2,435

 

Interest and other financial charges – net

 

440

 

 

504

 

 

542

 

Non-operating benefit (income) costs

 

(288

)

 

(406

)

 

(382

)

Other (income) expense – net

 

(157

)

 

(55

)

 

(86

)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

 

2,768

 

 

2,581

 

 

2,361

 

Benefit (provision) for income taxes

 

(614

)

 

(531

)

 

(743

)

Net income from continuing operations

 

2,154

 

 

2,050

 

 

1,618

 

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

 

 

 

 

 

(4

)

Net income

 

2,154

 

 

2,050

 

 

1,614

 

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

(70

)

 

(57

)

 

(46

)

Net income attributable to GE HealthCare

 

2,084

 

 

1,993

 

 

1,568

 

Deemed preferred stock dividend of redeemable noncontrolling interest

 

 

 

 

 

(183

)

Net income attributable to GE HealthCare common stockholders

$

2,084

 

$

1,993

 

$

1,385

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to GE HealthCare common stockholders:

 

 

 

Basic

$

4.56

 

$

4.37

 

$

3.06

 

Diluted

 

4.55

 

 

4.34

 

 

3.04

 

Earnings per share attributable to GE HealthCare common stockholders:

 

 

 

Basic

$

4.56

 

$

4.37

 

$

3.05

 

Diluted

 

4.55

 

 

4.34

 

 

3.03

 

Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:

 

 

 

Basic

 

456

 

 

456

 

 

455

 

Diluted

 

458

 

 

459

 

 

458

 

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

 

 

As of

December 31,

December 31,

(In millions, except share and per share amounts)

2025

2024

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$

4,512

 

$

2,889

 

Receivables – net of allowances of $103 and $103

 

3,955

 

 

3,566

 

Inventories

 

2,234

 

 

1,939

 

Contract and other deferred assets

 

1,073

 

 

974

 

All other current assets

 

726

 

 

532

 

Current assets

 

12,501

 

 

9,901

 

Property, plant, and equipment – net

 

3,092

 

 

2,550

 

Goodwill

 

13,489

 

 

13,136

 

Other intangible assets – net

 

1,130

 

 

1,078

 

Deferred income taxes

 

4,491

 

 

4,474

 

All other non-current assets

 

2,205

 

 

1,950

 

Total assets

$

36,906

 

$

33,089

 

Short-term borrowings

$

508

 

$

1,502

 

Accounts payable

 

3,250

 

 

3,035

 

Contract liabilities

 

2,095

 

 

1,943

 

Current compensation and benefits

 

1,666

 

 

1,521

 

All other current liabilities

 

1,587

 

 

1,552

 

Current liabilities

 

9,105

 

 

9,553

 

Long-term borrowings

 

9,495

 

 

7,449

 

Non-current compensation and benefits

 

5,453

 

 

5,583

 

Deferred income taxes

 

193

 

 

56

 

All other non-current liabilities

 

2,061

 

 

1,796

 

Total liabilities

 

26,307

 

 

24,437

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

 

209

 

 

188

 

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 458,844,209 shares issued as of December 31, 2025; 457,246,971 shares issued as of December 31, 2024

 

5

 

 

5

 

Treasury stock, at cost, 3,107,626 shares as of December 31, 2025 and 291,053 shares as of December 31, 2024

 

(225

)

 

(25

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

6,707

 

 

6,583

 

Retained earnings

 

5,281

 

 

3,262

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) – net

 

(1,388

)

 

(1,379

)

Total equity attributable to GE HealthCare

 

10,379

 

 

8,446

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

11

 

 

18

 

Total equity

 

10,390

 

 

8,464

 

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity

$

36,906

 

$

33,089

 

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

 

 

 

For the years ended

 

December 31

(In millions)

2025

2024

2023

Net income

$

2,154

 

$

2,050

 

$

1,614

 

Less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

 

 

 

 

 

(4

)

Net income from continuing operations

 

2,154

 

 

2,050

 

 

1,618

 

Adjustments to reconcile Net income to Cash from (used for) operating activities – continuing operations:

 

 

 

Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment

 

287

 

 

268

 

 

248

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

291

 

 

312

 

 

362

 

Gain on remeasurement of Nihon Medi-Physics equity method investment

 

(97

)

 

 

 

 

Net periodic postretirement benefit plan (income) expense

 

(267

)

 

(357

)

 

(332

)

Postretirement plan contributions

 

(338

)

 

(332

)

 

(357

)

Share-based compensation

 

130

 

 

125

 

 

114

 

Provision for income taxes

 

614

 

 

531

 

 

743

 

Cash paid during the year for income taxes

 

(429

)

 

(491

)

 

(474

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions:

 

 

 

Receivables

 

(216

)

 

(157

)

 

(173

)

Inventories

 

(142

)

 

(81

)

 

111

 

Contract and other deferred assets

 

(60

)

 

3

 

 

10

 

Accounts payable

 

90

 

 

60

 

 

(100

)

Contract liabilities

 

81

 

 

68

 

 

26

 

Current compensation and benefits

 

94

 

 

39

 

 

153

 

All other operating activities – net

 

(204

)

 

(83

)

 

151

 

Cash from (used for) operating activities – continuing operations

 

1,987

 

 

1,955

 

 

2,101

 

Cash flows – investing activities

 

 

 

Additions to property, plant and equipment and internal-use software

 

(482

)

 

(401

)

 

(387

)

Dispositions of property, plant, and equipment

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired

 

(378

)

 

(313

)

 

(147

)

Purchases of investments

 

(118

)

 

(40

)

 

(48

)

All other investing activities – net

 

(69

)

 

(160

)

 

23

 

Cash from (used for) investing activities – continuing operations

 

(1,047

)

 

(914

)

 

(558

)

Cash flows – financing activities

 

 

 

Net increase (decrease) in borrowings (maturities of 90 days or less)

 

1

 

 

 

 

(12

)

Newly issued debt, net of debt issuance costs (maturities longer than 90 days)

 

2,734

 

 

995

 

 

2,006

 

Repayments and other reductions (maturities longer than 90 days)

 

(1,767

)

 

(1,418

)

 

(855

)

Dividends paid to stockholders

 

(64

)

 

(55

)

 

(41

)

Repurchase of common stock

 

(200

)

 

 

 

 

Redemption of noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

 

 

(211

)

Net transfers (to) from GE

 

 

 

 

 

(1,317

)

Proceeds from stock issued under employee benefit plans

 

37

 

 

33

 

 

34

 

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

 

(42

)

 

(93

)

 

(33

)

All other financing activities – net

 

(81

)

 

(34

)

 

(49

)

Cash from (used for) financing activities – continuing operations

 

617

 

 

(573

)

 

(478

)

Cash from (used for) operating activities – discontinued operations

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

Effect of foreign currency rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

66

 

 

(77

)

 

(10

)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

1,623

 

 

387

 

 

1,055

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year

 

2,893

 

 

2,506

 

 

1,451

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of year

$

4,515

 

$

2,893

 

$

2,506

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flows information

 

 

 

Cash paid during the year for interest

$

(522

)

$

(550

)

$

(570

)

Non-cash investing activities

 

 

 

Acquired but unpaid property, plant, and equipment

$

164

 

$

143

 

$

140

 

Non-GAAP financial measures

The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release are supplemental measures of GE HealthCare’s performance and its liquidity that the Company believes will help investors understand its financial condition, cash flows, and operating results, and assess its future prospects. When read in conjunction with the Company’s U.S. GAAP results, these non-GAAP financial measures provide a baseline for analyzing trends in GE HealthCare’s underlying businesses and can be used by management as one basis for making financial, operational, and planning decisions. Descriptions of the reported non-GAAP measures are included below.

The Company reports Organic revenue and Organic revenue growth rate to provide management and investors with additional understanding and visibility into the underlying revenue trends of the Company’s established, ongoing operations, as well as provide insights into overall demand for its products and services. To calculate these measures, the Company excludes the effect of acquisitions, dispositions, and foreign currency rate fluctuations.

The Company reports EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBIT margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted earnings per share to provide management and investors with an additional understanding of its business by highlighting the results from ongoing operations and the underlying profitability factors, on a normalized basis. To calculate these measures the Company excludes, and reflects in the detailed reconciliations below, the following adjustments as applicable: Interest and other financial charges – net, Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests, Non-operating benefit (income) costs, Benefit (provision) for income taxes and certain tax related adjustments, and certain non-recurring and/or non-cash items. GE HealthCare may from time to time consider excluding other non-recurring items to enhance comparability between periods. Adjusted EBIT margin is calculated by taking Adjusted EBIT divided by Total revenues for the same period.

The Company reports Adjusted tax expense and Adjusted ETR to provide management and investors with a better understanding of the normalized tax rate applicable to the business and provide more consistent comparability across periods. Adjusted tax expense excludes the income tax related to the pre-tax income adjustments included as part of Adjusted net income and certain income tax adjustments, such as adjustments to deferred tax assets or liabilities. The Company may from time to time consider excluding other non-recurring tax items to enhance comparability between periods. Adjusted ETR is Adjusted tax expense divided by income before income taxes less the pre-tax income adjustments referenced above.

The Company reports Free cash flow and Free cash flow conversion to provide management and investors with an important measure of the ability to generate cash on a normalized basis and provide insight into the Company’s flexibility to allocate capital. Free cash flow is Cash from (used for) operating activities – continuing operations including cash flows related to the additions and dispositions of property, plant, and equipment (“PP&E”) and additions of internal-use software. Free cash flow does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the capital required for debt repayments. Free cash flow conversion is calculated by taking Free cash flow divided by Adjusted net income.

Management recognizes that these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations, including that they may be calculated differently by other companies or may be used under different circumstances or for different purposes. In order to compensate for the discussed limitations, management does not consider these measures in isolation from or as alternatives to the comparable financial measures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The detailed reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure are provided below, and no single financial measure should be relied on to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP financial reconciliations

 

Organic Revenue*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unaudited

For the three months ended December 31

 

For the years ended December 31

($ in millions)

2025

2024

% change

 

2025

2024

% change

Imaging revenues

$

2,552

$

2,393

6.6

%

 

$

9,245

$

8,855

4.4

%

Less: Acquisitions(1)

 

1

 

 

 

 

15

 

 

Less: Dispositions(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Foreign currency exchange

 

32

 

 

 

 

35

 

 

Imaging Organic revenue*

$

2,519

$

2,393

5.3

%

 

$

9,195

$

8,855

3.8

%

AVS revenues

$

1,525

$

1,440

5.9

%

 

$

5,354

$

5,131

4.3

%

Less: Acquisitions(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Dispositions(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Foreign currency exchange

 

24

 

 

 

 

30

 

 

AVS Organic revenue*

$

1,501

$

1,440

4.2

%

 

$

5,324

$

5,131

3.8

%

PCS revenues

$

825

$

827

(0.3

)%

 

$

3,086

$

3,125

(1.2

)%

Less: Acquisitions(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Dispositions(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Foreign currency exchange

 

7

 

 

 

 

7

 

 

PCS Organic revenue*

$

818

$

827

(1.1

)%

 

$

3,079

$

3,125

(1.5

)%

PDx revenues

$

790

$

646

22.3

%

 

$

2,900

$

2,508

15.6

%

Less: Acquisitions(1)

 

51

 

1

 

 

 

154

 

4

 

Less: Dispositions(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Foreign currency exchange

 

13

 

 

 

 

21

 

 

PDx Organic revenue*

$

726

$

645

12.7

%

 

$

2,724

$

2,504

8.8

%

Other revenues

$

7

$

13

(48.1

)%

 

$

40

$

52

(23.0

)%

Less: Acquisitions(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Dispositions(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Foreign currency exchange

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Organic revenue*

$

7

$

13

(48.1

)%

 

$

40

$

52

(23.3

)%

Total revenues

$

5,698

$

5,319

7.1

%

 

$

20,625

$

19,672

4.8

%

Less: Acquisitions(1)

 

52

 

1

 

 

 

169

 

4

 

Less: Dispositions(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Foreign currency exchange

 

75

 

 

 

 

94

 

 

Organic revenue*

$

5,571

$

5,318

4.8

%

 

$

20,363

$

19,667

3.5

%

(1) Represents revenues attributable to acquisitions from the date the Company completed the transaction through the end of four quarters following the transaction, excluding the impact of Foreign currency exchange already captured in lines elsewhere.

(2) Represents revenues attributable to dispositions for the four quarters preceding the disposition date.

Adjusted EBIT*

 

 

For the three months ended

For the years ended

Unaudited

December 31

 

December 31

($ in millions)

2025

2024

% change

 

2025

2024

% change

Net income attributable to GE HealthCare

$

589

 

$

720

 

(18.3

)%

 

$

2,084

 

$

1,993

 

4.6

%

Add: Interest and other financial charges – net

 

105

 

 

121

 

 

 

 

440

 

 

504

 

 

Add: Non-operating benefit (income) costs

 

(66

)

 

(100

)

 

 

 

(288

)

 

(406

)

 

Less: Benefit (provision) for income taxes

 

(219

)

 

(96

)

 

 

 

(614

)

 

(531

)

 

Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

(13

)

 

(17

)

 

 

 

(70

)

 

(57

)

 

EBIT*

 

860

 

 

854

 

0.7

%

 

 

2,920

 

 

2,679

 

9.0

%

Add: Restructuring costs(1)

 

48

 

 

30

 

 

 

 

120

 

 

120

 

 

Add: Acquisition and disposition-related charges (benefits)(2)

 

15

 

 

9

 

 

 

 

39

 

 

3

 

 

Add: Spin-Off and separation costs(3)

 

3

 

 

68

 

 

 

 

38

 

 

251

 

 

Add: (Gain) loss on business and asset dispositions(4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5

)

 

 

 

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

41

 

 

36

 

 

 

 

156

 

 

137

 

 

Add: Investment revaluation (gain) loss(5)

 

(16

)

 

(4

)

 

 

 

(112

)

 

22

 

 

Adjusted EBIT*

$

950

 

$

994

 

(4.4

)%

 

$

3,155

 

$

3,211

 

(1.8

)%

Net income margin

 

10.3

%

 

13.5

%

(320) bps

 

 

10.1

%

 

10.1

%

— bps

Adjusted EBIT margin*

 

16.7

%

 

18.7

%

(200) bps

 

 

15.3

%

 

16.3

%

(100) bps

(1) Consists of severance, facility closures, and other charges associated with restructuring programs.

(2) Consists of legal, consulting, and other transaction and integration fees, and adjustments to contingent consideration, as well as other purchase accounting related charges and other costs directly related to the transactions.
(3) Costs incurred in the Spin-Off and separation from GE, including system implementations, audit and advisory fees, legal entity separation, Founders Grant equity awards, separation agreements with GE, and other one-time costs.
(4) Consists of gains and losses resulting from the sale of assets and investments.
(5) Primarily relates to valuation adjustments for equity investments and for the year ended December 31, 2025, includes the impact from the revaluation of our existing 50% interest in NMP as part of the acquisition transaction.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Carolynne Borders
+1-631-662-4317
carolynne.borders@gehealthcare.com

Media Contact:
Jennifer Fox
+1-414-530-3027
jennifer.r.fox@gehealthcare.com


Read full story here