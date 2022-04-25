GE Digital Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide DERMS 2022 Vendor Assessment

Strength: GE Digital’s DERMS solution offers a deep breadth of capabilities through 12 natively interoperable modules designed to be deployed within a multivendor environment

Report points to acquisition of Opus One Solutions DERMS capabilities as complementary to GE Digital portfolio offering, accelerated road map items and additional reach to new emerging market segments

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GE Digital today announced it has been named in a Leader category of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Distributed Energy Resource Management Systems (DERMS) 2022 Vendor Assessment 1. The report notes, “GE Digital has a solid geographic footprint in the global utility market with a strong base of industry experience across transmission, distribution, and market operators and over 55 live implementations of DERMS with 30 additional customers now added through Opus One Solutions.”

GE Digital’s DERMS products have evolved leveraging GE’s domain expertise, industrial knowledge, and utilities operations-centric experience. GE Digital currently has more than 80 live implementations of its DERMS solution in the utility sector with a significant presence in North America, Europe, and Australia where renewable penetration is highest, alongside growing engagement in emerging regions.

In addition, the report notes, “GE Digital’s DERMS products offer a deep breadth of capabilities through the company’s 12 natively interoperable modules designed to be deployed within a multivendor environment, allowing end users to avoid vendor lock-in. All its 12 DERMS modules, such as DER-enabled GIS, DER-enabled ADMS, and DER-enabled AEMS, offer flexibility to its utility clients by allowing them to integrate each DERMS module either separately or embed directly into the existing utility systems.”

“GE Digital has built a foundation of utility and clean energy expertise to address operational needs in both the renewables and DER integration space,” said John Villali, Research Director IDC Energy Insights. “We have been impressed with GE Digital’s level of software innovation in partnering with the most progressive utility customers globally to meet their DER orchestration and grid optimization challenges. With the company’s recent investment in Opus One Solutions and future product roadmap plans, we see great alignment with the future market need.”

GE Digital’s acquisition of Opus One will strengthen the company’s presence in the DERMS space with an expanded solution portfolio, talent pool, and innovation focus, the report said. Combining GE Digital’s robust DERMS and renewable energy expertise and products with Opus One’s focus on technico-economic DER optimization, analytics, planning, operations, and markets will create a broader and more comprehensive set of DERMS offerings to the market.

“We are honored to be named a leader in the IDC MarketScape for DERMS,” said Jim Walsh, General Manager for GE Digital’s Grid Software business. “GE Digital’s DERMS solution helps utilities integrate, control, and optimize the increasing number of Distributed Energy Resources while meeting objectives such as resiliency, non-wire alternatives, market access, and energy affordability for customers. Our modular software is vendor agnostic and provides capabilities that support use cases across a utilities’ DER adoption maturity.”

Key areas of expansion in GE Digital’s DERMS products coming out of the Opus One acquisition include DER simulation and hosting capacity, distribution grid and DER flexibility valuation and look-ahead optimization, demand response, and orchestration of distribution-level flexibility markets allowing aggregators and DER owners to participate in the secure coordination of transmission and distribution grids.

Click on this link for more information about GE Digital’s Grid Software. Read more about GE Digital’s DER-aware ADMS, DER Orchestration, and Opus One’s DERMS solutions.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About GE Digital

GE Digital transforms how our customers solve their toughest challenges by putting industrial data to work. Our mission is to bring simplicity, speed, and scale to digital transformation activities, with industrial software that delivers breakthrough business outcomes. GE Digital’s product portfolio – including grid optimization and analytics, asset and operations performance management, and manufacturing operations and automation – helps industrial companies in the utility, power generation, oil & gas, aviation, and manufacturing sectors change the way industry works. For more information, visit www.ge.com/digital.

