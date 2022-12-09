GCX Acquires Jaco

Acquisition Augments GCX’s Line of High-Quality Mounting Solutions

PETALUMA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GCX Mounting Solutions (“GCX”), a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity (“Audax”) and a global leader in the design and manufacturing of healthcare-focused mounting and mobility solutions, announced the acquisition of Jaco, Inc. (“Jaco”). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Franklin, MA, Jaco designs, manufactures, and sells a full line of branded point-of-care IT workstation solutions for the healthcare markets, including powered carts, non-powered carts, wall arms, and video-presentation carts. The acquisition strengthens GCX’s broad portfolio of medical instrument and mounting solutions with the addition of Jaco’s battery-powered EVO™ Series mobile carts. The deal also adds new commercial and manufacturing competencies.

“We are very excited to partner with the entire Jaco team. Like GCX, Jaco has a longstanding history of providing high-quality designs that address the needs of healthcare workers with user responsiveness and ergonomic advantages,” said Del France, CEO of GCX. “Jaco’s products are lightweight, simple to use, and offer safe, durable, and reliable performance. Jaco’s product portfolio is synergistic with GCX and supports our mission to deliver high-quality products, services and innovations that empower clinicians to improve healthcare outcomes.”

The acquisition of Jaco augments GCX’s broad portfolio of medical-instrument and mounting solutions in the healthcare market. The deal also provides access to state-of-the-art manufacturing with world-class design, metal fabrication and electronics integration services to expand the combined company’s OEM capabilities. Jaco and GCX will be able to help simplify and enhance the customer experience with a broader offering of healthcare mounting products and services from a single partner.

“GCX is the perfect partner to accelerate and amplify Jaco’s reach,” said David Wong, Managing Director of Audax. “We will continue to invest aggressively in GCX and its family of best-in-category products.”

Fredrikson & Byron, PA served as legal counsel and Cain Brothers, a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets, served as financial advisor to GCX and Audax during this transaction. Mirus Capital Advisors, Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor to Jaco.

About GCX Corporation

GCX Corp., based in Petaluma, CA, has been providing medical device and IT mounting solutions for the healthcare industry since 1971, through direct sales and working with original equipment manufacturers (OEM). Major product lines include wall mounts, roll stands, countertop mounts, pole mounts, and a variety of mounting accessories. GCX mounting solutions feature space-saving, ergonomic designs to improve both equipment and patient access. The company has offices in North America, Europe, Japan and Taiwan. It also operates warehouse and production facilities in Petaluma, California; El Paso, Texas; and New Taipei City, Taiwan. For more information, visit www.gcx.com.

About Jaco, Inc.

Jaco, Inc., located in Franklin, Massachusetts, is a leading manufacturer and integrator of computer carts and wall-arm workstations for point-of-care Electronic Health Records (EHR). Proudly manufacturing in the United States of America for over 50 years, Jaco has set the healthcare industry standard for superior infection control, ergonomic design and safety, sustainable quality and unmatched capital equipment investment value. Jaco is an ISO 9001-2008 Registered Company. For more information, visit www.jacoinc.com.

About Audax Private Equity

Audax Group is a leading alternative investment manager with offices in Boston, New York, San Francisco and London. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has raised over $32 billion in capital across its Private Equity and Private Debt businesses. Audax Private Equity has invested over $9 billion in more than 150 platforms and over 1,100 add-on companies, and is currently investing in add-ons out of its $3.5 billion, sixth private equity fund. Through its disciplined Buy & Build approach, Audax seeks to help platform companies execute add-on acquisitions that fuel revenue growth, optimize operations, and significantly increase equity value. With more than 360 employees and over 150 investment professionals, the firm is a leading capital partner for North American middle market companies. For more information, visit the Audax Private Equity website at www.audaxprivateequity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

For more information:

GCX

Patricia D’Aoust



Vice President of Marketing



617-803-1338



pdaoust@gcx.com

Audax Private Equity

Julie Rudnick



FGS Global



audax@fgsglobal.com