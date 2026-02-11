GCT Semiconductor Partners with Skylo to Accelerate Global Satellite Connectivity

The companies are collaborating to expand seamless global satellite connectivity for next-generation cellular IoT devices, including joint efforts towards chip and module certification

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#4G--GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (“GCT” or the "Company") (NYSE: GCTS), a leading designer and supplier of advanced 5G and 4G semiconductor solutions, and Skylo Technologies, Inc, a global Non-Terrestrial Network provider spanning 36 countries across 70 million square kilometers of coverage, today announced a partnership to advance next-generation satellite connectivity. As part of this collaboration, the companies will jointly pursue chip and module certification to enable a new class of multi-use devices. These devices will allow customers to have ubiquitous connectivity by connecting to Skylo’s network when terrestrial connectivity is out of reach.

“This partnership marks another significant step in GCT’s commitment to powering the rapidly expanding 5G-to-space ecosystem,” said John Schlaefer, CEO of GCT. “We’re excited to deepen our collaboration with Skylo and to help accelerate the next generation of global satellite connectivity for customers and device-makers worldwide.”

“Our collaboration with GCT is a critical milestone in making global connectivity truly seamless,” said Vijay Krishnan, VP of Strategy Partnerships of Skylo. “By integrating GCT’s 3GPP-compliant silicon with Skylo’s satellite network, we are eliminating the traditional boundaries of cellular coverage. This isn’t just a technical proof of concept; it’s a demonstration of ready-to-scale ecosystem that brings reliable, standards-based IoT connectivity to the most remote corners of the globe. We are proving that ‘always-on’ isn’t a luxury – it’s the new standard for global industry.”

About GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc.

GCT is a leading fabless designer and supplier of advanced 5G and 4G LTE semiconductor solutions. GCT’s market-proven solutions have enabled fast and reliable 4G LTE connectivity to numerous commercial devices such as CPEs, mobile hotspots, routers, M2M applications and smartphones, etc., for the world’s top wireless carriers. GCT’s system-on-chip solutions integrate radio frequency, baseband modem and digital signal processing functions, therefore offering complete 4G and 5G platform solutions with small form factors, low power consumption, high performance, high reliability, and cost-effectiveness. For more information, visit www.gctsemi.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding GCT’s collaboration with satellite communications providers, including Skylo, and expectation with respect to shipment of GCT’s 5G products. Words such as “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause actual future events to differ materially from the expected results, include, but are not limited to: the ability of the Company to develop its 5G products and generate revenue; the ability of the Company to enter into and meet the obligations under partnership and collaboration agreements; the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitability and retain its key employees; the Company’s financial and business performance, including the Company’s financial projections and business metrics; changes in the Company’s strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, forecasts, projected costs, prospects and plans; the Company’s inability to anticipate the future market demands and future needs of its customers; the impact of component shortages, suppliers’ lack of production capacity, natural disasters or pandemics on the Company’s sourcing operations and supply chain; the Company’s future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; the ability of the Company to raise sufficient capital to fund its operations; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, including the growth of the 5G market; the risk that the Company may not be able to repay its debt; the risk of economic downturns that affects the Company's business operation and financial performance; the risk that the Company may not be able to develop and design its products acceptable to its customers; actual or potential conflicts of interest of the Company's management with its public stockholders; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and those disclosures under the "Risk Factors" section therein. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

