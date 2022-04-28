GC Biopharma Concludes Agreement With Acuitas Therapeutics for Lipid Nanoparticle Delivery System for Use in mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics

YONGIN, South Korea & VANCOUVER, Canada–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GC Biopharma (006280.KS) and Acuitas Therapeutics, a company focused on developing lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery systems to enable messenger RNA (mRNA)-based therapeutics, today announced that they have entered into a Development and Option agreement for Acuitas’ LNP technology.

Under the terms of the agreement, GC Biopharma will obtain the option to license Acuitas’ LNP technology for up to four undisclosed targets, on a non-exclusive basis, for vaccine or therapeutic development. GC Biopharma has selected mRNA as the new development platform and has been conducting related research since late 2017.

“This agreement allows us to explore more projects for improving patient’s lives,” said EC Huh, Ph.D., President of GC Biopharma. “We are striving to introduce various modalities that can be applied to the development of new prevention and treatment option.”

“At Acuitas, we believe strongly in the potential for mRNA-based therapeutics to benefit human health. We are proud to be working with GC Biopharma to advance new vaccines and therapeutic products,” said Dr. Thomas Madden, President & CEO of Acuitas Therapeutics.

About Acuitas Therapeutics



Founded in February 2009, Vancouver-based Acuitas Therapeutics (www.acuitastx.com) is a private biotechnology company that specializes in the development of delivery systems for nucleic acid therapeutics based on lipid nanoparticles. The company partners with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and academic institutes to advance nucleic acid therapeutics into clinical trials and to the marketplace. The team works with partners to develop new therapies to address unmet clinical needs based on its internationally recognized capabilities in delivery technology. Acuitas Therapeutics has agreements in place with several partners to use its proprietary lipid nanotechnology in the development of COVID-19 vaccines. These include Pfizer/BioNTech for COMIRNATY®, which has received full approval in the U.S. and Canada and is authorized for Emergency Use in Europe, the UK and many other countries.

About GC Biopharma



GC Biopharma (formerly known as Green Cross Corporation) is a biopharmaceutical company that delivers life-saving and life-sustaining protein therapeutics and vaccines. Headquartered in Yongin, South Korea, GC Biopharma is one of the leading plasma protein and vaccine product manufacturers globally and has been dedicated to quality healthcare solutions for more than half a century.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of GC Biopharma’s management. Such statements do not represent any guarantee by GC Biopharma or its management of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. GC Biopharma undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule.

