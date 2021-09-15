Gazelle Receives DNV Statement of Feasibility for its Breakthrough Hybrid Floating Wind Platform with Unique Mobile Mooring System

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DNV—Gazelle Wind Power has received statement of feasibility from leading, independent classification society DNV for its patented, breakthrough hybrid floating wind platform with a first-of its kind mobile mooring system.

Gazelle’s unique concept is the first and only offshore floating wind system of its kind to be verified by DNV. Its system combines the best features of tension-leg and semi-submersible platforms while eliminating most of the drawbacks, enabling wind farms to be placed in deep waters as far out as 400 meters. Lighter than conventional platforms, it uses approximately 70% less steel and is one-third the weight of other floating platforms. It delivers 70% less horizontal movement than semi-submersible platforms, and has a tilt of less than 1 degree, and has 80% less mooring tension load than tension leg platforms. The Gazelle platform is more compact and simpler to build, deploy, and maintain than other floating platforms, which translates to dramatically lower levelized cost of energy (LCOE).

“Achieving DNV verification of our disruptive platform is a major milestone that validates the 12 years of research and innovation that has gone into this technology,” said Jon Salazar, founder and president of Gazelle Wind Power. “Our system, and technologies like it, will be key in global decarbonisation goals and will have a significant impact on the growth of the floating offshore wind market.”

The floating offshore wind market is projected to reach 250GW by 2050, according to DNV. Based in Norway, DNV is a global independent classification, assurance and risk management provider, it is one of the world’s leading certification bodies, helping businesses assure the performance of their organisations, products, people, facilities and supply chains.

“Gazelle’s innovative mooring system is a completely new concept,” said Claudio Bittencourt Ferreira, business development director at DNV. “Achieving the Statement of Feasibility as part of the concept assessment defined in DNVGL-SE-0422 is a confirmation that Gazelle has demonstrated technical feasibility of the technology to deliver its targets in line with the requirements of our service specification that was developed to enable innovation in the marine renewables market.”

Gazelle is supported by an elite group of energy industry veterans on its board of directors, including leading global policymakers, government officials, engineers, and CEOs.

Gazelle Wind Power Limited is unlocking the massive deep-water offshore wind market to achieve global decarbonisation. The company’s durable, disruptive hybrid floating platform with a high stability attenuated pitch surmounts the current barriers of buoyancy, and geographic limitations while reducing costs and preserving fragile marine environments. The company is based in Dublin and has a presence in Dubai, London, Madrid, Paris and Texas. For more information, visit www.gazellewindpower.com.

