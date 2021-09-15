Home Business Wire Gazelle Receives DNV Statement of Feasibility for its Breakthrough Hybrid Floating Wind...
Business Wire

Gazelle Receives DNV Statement of Feasibility for its Breakthrough Hybrid Floating Wind Platform with Unique Mobile Mooring System

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DNVGazelle Wind Power has received statement of feasibility from leading, independent classification society DNV for its patented, breakthrough hybrid floating wind platform with a first-of its kind mobile mooring system.

Gazelle’s unique concept is the first and only offshore floating wind system of its kind to be verified by DNV. Its system combines the best features of tension-leg and semi-submersible platforms while eliminating most of the drawbacks, enabling wind farms to be placed in deep waters as far out as 400 meters. Lighter than conventional platforms, it uses approximately 70% less steel and is one-third the weight of other floating platforms. It delivers 70% less horizontal movement than semi-submersible platforms, and has a tilt of less than 1 degree, and has 80% less mooring tension load than tension leg platforms. The Gazelle platform is more compact and simpler to build, deploy, and maintain than other floating platforms, which translates to dramatically lower levelized cost of energy (LCOE).

“Achieving DNV verification of our disruptive platform is a major milestone that validates the 12 years of research and innovation that has gone into this technology,” said Jon Salazar, founder and president of Gazelle Wind Power. “Our system, and technologies like it, will be key in global decarbonisation goals and will have a significant impact on the growth of the floating offshore wind market.”

The floating offshore wind market is projected to reach 250GW by 2050, according to DNV. Based in Norway, DNV is a global independent classification, assurance and risk management provider, it is one of the world’s leading certification bodies, helping businesses assure the performance of their organisations, products, people, facilities and supply chains.

“Gazelle’s innovative mooring system is a completely new concept,” said Claudio Bittencourt Ferreira, business development director at DNV. “Achieving the Statement of Feasibility as part of the concept assessment defined in DNVGL-SE-0422 is a confirmation that Gazelle has demonstrated technical feasibility of the technology to deliver its targets in line with the requirements of our service specification that was developed to enable innovation in the marine renewables market.”

Gazelle is supported by an elite group of energy industry veterans on its board of directors, including leading global policymakers, government officials, engineers, and CEOs.

About Gazelle Wind Power

Gazelle Wind Power Limited is unlocking the massive deep-water offshore wind market to achieve global decarbonisation. The company’s durable, disruptive hybrid floating platform with a high stability attenuated pitch surmounts the current barriers of buoyancy, and geographic limitations while reducing costs and preserving fragile marine environments. The company is based in Dublin and has a presence in Dubai, London, Madrid, Paris and Texas. For more information, visit www.gazellewindpower.com.

Contacts

For Gazelle Wind Power:

Wendy Prabhu | Mercom Communications

T: +1 512 215 4452

gazelle@mercomcapital.com

Articoli correlati

Shipwell Expands Its Solutions for Addressing Peak Season Delays and Driver Shortages with Release of Responsive ETAs

Business Wire Business Wire -
Premium capacity network offers two million ELD-connected units, including LTL, parcel and final mile Advanced visibility capabilities empower shippers to...
Continua a leggere

Ford, Argo AI, and Walmart to Launch Autonomous Vehicle Delivery Service in Three U.S. Cities

Business Wire Business Wire -
Autonomous vehicle delivery collaboration to span three urban markets as demand for last mile delivery continues to rise DEARBORN, Mich.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Weber Inc. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
New Company Record as Net Sales increased 19%, to $669 Million Continued Earnings Strength: $18 Million Net Income; $134 Million...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Shipwell Expands Its Solutions for Addressing Peak Season Delays and Driver Shortages with Release...

Business Wire