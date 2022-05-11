Gayle Tait Promoted to CEO of Trove

Andy Ruben Transitions to Executive Chairman Role

BRISBANE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trove, the market leader in branded recommerce, today announced that President Gayle Tait has been promoted to CEO, effective immediately. Andy Ruben, who has served as CEO since he founded the company in 2011, will become Trove’s Executive Chairman, focusing closely on industry leadership, sustainability and supporting Trove’s growth strategy.

“Since Gayle joined Trove nearly 18 months ago, her contributions have been transformative. Her leadership, vision and operational expertise will undoubtedly propel Trove to new heights as we continue to build our technology platform and grow across luxury and other categories,” said Andy Ruben, Executive Chairman of Trove. “I look forward to supporting Gayle in her new role as CEO and playing an even larger role in creating a more sustainable, circular retail economy.”

Tait, who has served as President of Trove and a member of the company’s board since January 2021, has over two decades of general management, marketing and commercial experience spanning global consumer goods, payments, e-commerce and digital marketing. She joined Trove from Google, where she served as Google Play’s Managing Director, Global Retail and Payments Activation, scaling and growing a multibillion-dollar business operating in more than 30 markets. Prior to that, Tait spent nearly 15 years with L’Oréal in a series of roles of increasing responsibility, most recently serving as Managing Director for the UK and Ireland, leading digital transformation across the organization.

“I am honored and privileged that Andy has asked me to succeed him as CEO of Trove,” said Gayle Tait, CEO of Trove. “Andy’s inspiring vision has made us what we are today, and the momentum we have is incredibly exciting. I joined Trove because I am committed to our mission to accelerate the shift to a new era of conscious commerce essential to a sustainable future, where brands own their resale channels and customer relationships. Trove’s technology is powering this shift for some of the world’s most iconic brands. I look forward to welcoming even more innovative brands, so they can reach and convert new customers, increase customer lifetime value, and tap additional revenues, all while significantly reducing their environmental footprint.”

Trove powers the technology, operations and analytics that enable brands to create a scalable and profitable branded recommerce channel while maintaining ownership of their customer relationships and data. Consumer survey data show that 65% of consumers want to experience resale directly through brands, and leading fashion, footwear, accessories, outdoors and luxury brands are partnering with Trove to deepen customer loyalty, generate additional revenue and drive sustainability by reducing their carbon footprint and increasing the lifespan of their products.

ABOUT TROVE

Trove, a California Benefit Corporation, is the only platform that powers resale as a channel for the world’s most beloved brands, including Allbirds, lululemon, Levi’s, Patagonia, REI, Eileen Fisher and Arc’teryx. Trove’s technology, operations and analytics enable brands to create a scalable and profitable branded recommerce channel and grow their business without growing their carbon emissions. Over the last 10 years, Trove has built proprietary technology that enables customer trade-in of items, single-SKU identification and condition grading, recommerce site build and maintenance, and customer data collection, analytics and reporting. Trove handles all of this behind the scenes to make sure the channel reflects partners’ unique branding, without brands having to invest the resources and capital to build it themselves. To learn more, visit Trove.

Contacts

Media

Berns Communications Group



Stacy Berns / Alissa Heumann



sberns@bcg-pr.com / aheumann@bcg-pr.com