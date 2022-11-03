Gatik Named to FreightWaves’ 2023 FreightTech 25 List

Company recognized for historic technical achievements in supply chain innovation and commercial application of autonomous middle mile solution

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gatik, the market leader in autonomous middle mile logistics has been named to the prestigious FreightTech 25 list which honors innovation and disruption within the freight industry. The annual list, first launched in 2019, is compiled by FreightWaves, the world’s leading supply chain intelligence platform.





Companies recognized on the FreightTech 25 list are chosen because of their innovative and disruptive contributions to the freight technology sector. Each year, they’re selected from the FreightTech 100 by a handpicked group of CEOs, industry leaders and investors actively investing in freight. The complete list of 2023 winners can be viewed here.

“We’re living in a time when delivering on the promise of supply chain innovation has never been more important to our customers,” said Gautam Narang, CEO and co-founder, Gatik. “Our inclusion on the FreightTech 25 not only validates the customer-centric approach we’ve taken to the deployment of our autonomous solution, but also the significant impact we’re having on solving some of the most acute supply chain challenges in middle mile logistics.”

Inclusion on the list is recognition of Gatik’s historic technical and commercial achievements during the past 12 months. In August 2021, Gatik became the first and only autonomous trucking company worldwide to operate fully driverless, middle mile commercial deliveries, doing so with Walmart in Bentonville, Arkansas. In 2022, the company expanded its fully driverless operations to Canada with the nation’s largest retailer, Loblaw, another historic first for the autonomous trucking industry. Gatik also significantly expanded its commercial presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, announcing multi-year commercial partnerships with Georgia-Pacific & KBX, and Pitney Bowes.

In addition to the FreightTech 25, Gatik was also named to Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers 2022 and Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas 2022 list; included on Business Insider’s Rising Stars of the Self-Driving Industry list; and named to Inc. Magazine’s Female Founders List in 2022. Gatik is actively recruiting and hiring for multiple positions to support the company’s intensive growth. More information about career opportunities at Gatik is available here.

About the FreightTech 25

The FreightTech 25 Award honors innovation and disruption within the freight industry. Nominations are first narrowed down to the FreightTech 100 which is then voted on by a hand-picked peer group of CEOs, industry leaders and investors actively investing in freight to select the FreightTech 25.

About FreightWaves

FreightWaves is the world’s leading supply chain intelligence platform. More than one million professionals and 500+ global enterprises use FreightWaves intelligence to make informed decisions about their current and future supply chain operations. FreightWaves provides supply chain organizations with fundamental data and context that help benchmark, analyze, monitor, and forecast activity, pricing, and risks in the global freight market. Information and tools that FreightWaves offer the global logistics industry increase efficiency and profitability by driving more accurate pricing, higher utilization of assets, and lower emissions. FreightWaves is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee and is a work-from-home first company. The company was founded in 2017 by Craig Fuller.

About Gatik

Gatik, the leader in autonomous middle mile logistics, delivers goods safely and efficiently using its fleet of light and medium duty trucks. The company focuses on short-haul, B2B logistics for Fortune 500 retailers and in 2021 became the first company worldwide to operate fully driverless commercial deliveries on the middle mile. Gatik’s Class 3-6 autonomous box trucks are commercially deployed in multiple markets including Ontario, Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana. Founded in 2017 by veterans of the autonomous technology industry, the company partners with industry leaders including Ryder, Goodyear, Isuzu and Cummins and has offices in Toronto, Ontario and Mountain View, California. In 2022, Gatik was named to Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers and by Fast Company as a World Changing Idea. In 2021, Gatik was recognized on the Forbes AI 50 list and as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer.

