Gatik and Pitney Bowes Partner to Deploy Autonomous Trucks for Ecommerce Shipments in Dallas Market

Gatik’s industry-leading class 6 autonomous fleet will transport high-priority shipments to accelerate delivery frequency and reduce logistics costs for Pitney Bowes

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gatik, the market leader in autonomous middle mile logistics, today announced a multi-year commercial agreement with Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Under the agreement, Gatik will integrate its class 6 autonomous box trucks into the Pitney Bowes ecommerce logistics network in the Dallas, Texas market beginning in Q1, 2023.





Gatik’s autonomous fleet, purpose built for the middle mile, will establish a continuous, operational loop across the Pitney Bowes ecommerce logistics network in Dallas, making multiple deliveries per day with speed and efficiency.

“Our partnership with Pitney Bowes reinforces the intense demand we are seeing for autonomous trucks that can operate within urban and semi-urban environments,” said Gautam Narang, CEO and co-founder, Gatik. “We’re excited to help Pitney Bowes accelerate the transformation of their supply chain by establishing a safe, secure and hyper-responsive autonomous delivery service in the greater-Dallas area.”

“Our partnership with Gatik promotes growth and accelerates the modernization and expansion of our network with technology solutions that are redefining ecommerce logistics,” said Stephanie Cannon, SVP, Head of Global Platform and Network, Pitney Bowes. “Gatik’s flexible and responsive logistics network enables us to tailor our Designed Delivery services to provide shippers with unmatched solutions. Pitney Bowes and Gatik’s innovative strategies align to remove cost and complexity from ecommerce logistics to better serve our clients.”

The deployment aims to establish a more responsive and flexible logistics network for Pitney Bowes by delivering excellent service levels and reliability, improving speed of deliveries, and providing end-to-end visibility while lowering transportation costs.

During the initial phase, a safety operator will occupy the autonomous vehicles to monitor performance. Data collected from each delivery will be used to improve network design and identify additional opportunities for cost savings and service improvements as Pitney Bowes looks to integrate autonomous vehicles across its national ecommerce logistics network.

The unique advantages of deploying Gatik’s autonomous middle mile solution will help to future-proof logistics operations, increase asset utilization, and support a shift to a more direct, high-frequency transportation network. The result is a more efficient network and faster, more reliable service for Pitney Bowes clients.

About Gatik

Gatik, the leader in autonomous middle mile logistics, delivers goods safely and efficiently using its fleet of light and medium duty trucks. The company focuses on short-haul, B2B logistics for Fortune 500 retailers such as Walmart, Loblaw, KBX and Georgia-Pacific, and in 2021 became the first company worldwide to operate fully driverless commercial deliveries on the middle mile. Gatik’s Class 3-6 autonomous box trucks are commercially deployed in multiple markets including Ontario, Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana. Founded in 2017 by veterans of the autonomous technology industry, Gatik partners with industry leaders including Ryder, Goodyear, Isuzu and Cummins and has offices in Toronto, Ontario and Mountain View, California. In 2022, Gatik was named to Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers and by Fast Company as a World Changing Idea. In 2021, Gatik was recognized on the Forbes AI 50 list and as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements and financial results visit https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom.html. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

