Gateway Fiber’s 100% Fiber Internet Service Coming to Pittsfield, MA

CHICOPEE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ultra-high-speed fiber internet provider Gateway Fiber is bringing an exciting new internet service to residents and businesses in Pittsfield, MA. The new 100% fiber-optic network will be faster and more reliable than traditional cable and telephone-based internet, representing the company’s continuing commitment to bringing better connectivity to the area.





“We are pleased that Gateway Fiber has chosen to invest significantly in bringing fiber to the home to the residents of Pittsfield,” said Pittsfield Mayor Peter M. Marchetti. “Now more than ever, our residents need reliable and affordable internet service to work, to learn, for healthcare, and to stay connected. We welcome Gateway Fiber as they move forward with their plans to improve digital equity by providing Pittsfield residents with a choice when it comes to their internet provider.”

The Pittsfield expansion adds yet another city to Gateway Fiber’s growing network in western Massachusetts. The company started construction of the network in Northampton this fall and will begin more network buildout in Gardner by the end of the year, with plans to expand service into other nearby cities in 2025.

Massachusetts state representative Tricia Farley-Bouvier, who represents the Pittsfield area, echoed Marchetti’s sentiments. “I am pleased that Gateway fiber is entering the Pittsfield market,” said Farley-Bouvier. “For far too long, people have not had a choice of providers. Competition is good for the consumer, and I hope that this will lead to lower cost and better services for the people of Pittsfield.”

Gateway’s network expansion will benefit residents and businesses with access to a new 100% fiber-optic network that delivers reliable, multi-gig symmetrical internet speeds far superior to cable, 5G, or telephone-based internet. Symmetrical speeds allow for faster uploads and downloads and less lag, especially when uploading large files, video streaming, or playing online games.

“Pittsfield residents and businesses will soon have access to an ultra-fast, ultra-reliable fiber-optic infrastructure like they’ve never seen before,” said Sarah Lang, Gateway Fiber’s Massachusetts General Manager. “Fiber internet can transform a community, with faster connectivity and more reliable service that can change the way everyone interacts online. We rely on the internet to be there when we need it, like other utilities. Gateway’s network delivers that reliability.”

Growing its services into these new cities also continues Gateway Fiber’s commitment to investing in western Massachusetts by creating local jobs and supporting the local community.

Residents will be kept up to date as construction begins and moves along with door hangers informing them of the progress and how to reach Gateway Fiber with questions.

Gateway Fiber provides simple, flat-rate, month-to-month pricing with no fees, contracts, installation charges, or surprise rate hikes. The provider also includes whole-home Wi-Fi and outstanding customer service, nearly 70 points higher than the industry average.

Residents and businesses interested in Gateway Fiber services can visit gatewayfiber.com to learn more, sign up, or receive construction updates.

To support this important expansion and solidify Gateway Fiber’s commitment to the local community, the company has opened an office and warehouse in Chicopee and is hiring installation technicians, sales staff, and other roles. Are you looking for a career in fiber? Check out the Gateway Fiber career page: gatewayfiber.com/careers.

About Gateway Fiber

Gateway Fiber is on a mission to positively impact communities through a better internet. As data requirements for residences and businesses continue to expand, Gateway is creating a leading, national fiber-to-the-home platform to serve this critical unmet need. Gateway provides faster, more reliable internet with a simple pricing model and industry-leading customer service. For more information, visit gatewayfiber.com.

