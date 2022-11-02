Gary Li Appointed as Manager of Business Development at Impulse Space, Inc.

Former Aerospace Corporation Senior Technical Member joins new in-space transportation service company as part of the company’s plans to develop a new market space within the New Space era

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Impulse Space, Inc. – leading the development of in-space transportation services for the inner solar system – is pleased to announce its appointment of Gary Li to manager of business development. Previously a senior member of the technical staff at the Aerospace Corporation, Li brings with him spacecraft engineering and technology experience and will be valuable in achieving Impulse’s goal of providing efficient and affordable means to the ever-growing space economy.

“As we continue to develop a market for in-space transportation, it is important to bring on individuals who are dedicated and passionate about the space industry like Gary,” said Impulse COO Barry Matsumori, a renowned industry visionary. “Being in the early phases of his career, we believe this is a great opportunity for both Li and Impulse to take the lead of developing this market space that has not been recognized by any company.”

Li will work directly with Matsumori. In his new role as manager of business development, Li will own all aspects of the customer and partner development plan at Impulse Space. He will work closely with internal teams to coordinate customer activities, liaising on partner programs and maintaining prospects that provide the sequence and priority of opportunities that Impulse secures.

Prior to being a senior member of the technical staff at the Aerospace Corporation, Li was awarded the prestigious honor of the Matthew Isakowitz fellowship during graduate school. With this honor, Li had the opportunity to work with Aerospace Corporation as a doctoral intern, where he received hands-on experience working with the propulsion science and satellite propulsion groups on hollow cathode research and provided support for the company’s satellite mission. Li received a PhD in aerospace engineering from the University of California, Los Angeles and previously received a B.A. in astrophysics and physics from the University of California, Berkeley.

